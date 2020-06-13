Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 3,024 confirmed cases, 87 deaths, 2,776 recovered; Idaho will begin Stage 4 of reopening on Saturday

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 news with live updates.

Saturday, June 13

Gov. Little announced Thursday that Idaho will move into Stage 4 of the Rebound Idaho plan, beginning on Saturday. Under Stage 4, night clubs and nursing homes will be open as long as these facilities can adhere to safety precautions and social distancing measures. See our full story here.

Large events, like sporting events, and gatherings of more than 50 people will be permissible as well.

Little said that the state almost did not meet the criteria to move into Stage 4 this week.

Today- The Idaho State Historical Society will reopen the Old Idaho Penitentiary and the Idaho State Museum on Saturday. The reopening plan was approved by Idaho Gov. Brad Little as long as the facilities abide by the following guidelines:

• Limited on-site services and timed entry of 30 visitors per hour, or maximum of 60 visitors at any given time, inside the Idaho State Museum.

• Limited access to 50 people per hour at the Old Pen.

• Online ticketing for the State Museum and Old Pen.

Friday, June 12

6:54 p.m. - Idaho surpasses 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Based on data collected from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are now 3,024 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Gem State.

Statewide, there are now 87 COVID-19-related deaths, with three new deaths reported on Friday, and 3,353 probable and confirmed cases, according to Health and Welfare. 2,776 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.

2:40 p.m. - Idaho releases data on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities

On Friday, June 5, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released data on outbreaks of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities in Idaho.

The state reported that there are 25 outbreaks of COVID-19 in facilities across Idaho. Fifteen of those outbreaks have ended, and ten of those had only one resident or staff member test positive for the coronavirus. The Department of Health and Welfare reported that there are 289 total cases from the outbreaks, as of June 5.

To view the full list of long-term facilities, click here.

