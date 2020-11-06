Alive After Five still bringing live music to Boise during pandemic

The Downtown Boise Association is streaming its concert series online during the month of June.

BOISE, Idaho — Every Wednesday this time of year, the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise is typically filled with thousands of people enjoying live music as part of the Alive After Five concert series.



But as we've seen throughout the live entertainment industry, coronavirus and related social-distancing rules make this year different.

However, the Downtown Boise Association is bringing the live music to you.



It's certainly been awhile since there's been live in-person concerts since the coronavirus arrived in Idaho. And even though we can't gather for concerts right now, the Downtown Boise Association is bringing the concerts to you with a digital version of Alive After Five every Wednesday this month.

It may not be that in-person experience you're looking for, but they want to assure you, you will get your music fix.



"It's still the same high-caliber local opening band and nationally toured headliner. They are playing a concert that is specifically for this community, so they are addressing the people of Boise, they're talking about how much they wish they were because they all have told us they wish they were here because they love this city. But it's still a very cool, very personalized concert experience," said DBA Executive Director Jennifer Hensley.

You can buy beer, wine, Alive After Five t-shirts, and other gear for your at-home viewing experience before the digital concerts from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Grove Plaza.

Alive After Five digital concerts will begin every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in June on Alive After Five's Facebook page and YouTube channel, or the DBA's Facebook page.

