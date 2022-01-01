Skip Navigation
News
Local
Community
Sports
Crime
Nation World
Idaho Today
Regional
Features
Growing Idaho
The 208
Latest News Stories
Highway 93 closed due to multi-vehicle crash south of Twin Falls
Evening weather forecast for Apr. 10: Temps stay unseasonably cold through the week, with more mountain snow on the way
Weather
Forecast
Radar
7-Day & Hourly
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Temps stay unseasonably cold through the week, with more mountain snow on the way
Evening weather forecast for Apr. 10: Temps stay unseasonably cold through the week, with more mountain snow on the way
VERIFY
Watch
7 Investigates
COVID-19
The 208
VERIFY
Regional
Idaho Today
Growing Idaho
Crime
7's Hero
Viewpoint
Innovative Educators
Wildfires
Heartthreads
You Can Grow It
Road to Recovery
Breaking News
The 208
This show may look and sound different than newscasts most TV viewers are using used to, but our goal is to be smart, honest, and offer up perspective with a purpose… and a bit of personality.
The 208 for Apr. 11: short-term license, property tax reduction, capital cannon, sheep hop, horse hitches a ride
The 208 for April 11: short-term licenses, property tax reduction, capital cannon, sheep hop, horse hitches a ride in truck
Hundreds of sheep cross the road in annual sheep hop
Eagle Police shut down the 5-lane road to let hundreds of sheep cross. Rancher Frank Shirts and his crew have been doing this for decades.
Horse hitches a ride to 23rd annual mule sale
110 horses were sold at the salmon select sale, with the high seller being a beautiful gypsy vanner gelding for $52,000; as for the mules, 55 were sold.
Boise short-term license ordinance begins in May
Operators of short-term rentals of less than 30 days will soon need a license to operate while also staying up to code on basic requirements.
Featured Videos
The 208 for Apr. 11: short-term license, property tax reduction, capital cannon, sheep hop, horse hitches a ride
Hundreds of sheep cross the road in annual sheep hop
Horse hitches a ride to 23rd annual mule sale
Setting off the capitol cannon
Make it make sense: Property tax reduction
Boise short-term license ordinance begins in May
The 208 for April 8: Idaho Supreme Court blocks abortion law, Ada Co. leasing Turf Club
The 208 looks back at fun memories with the impactful Larry Gebert
The 208 for Apr. 11: short-term license, property tax reduction, capital cannon, sheep hop, horse hitches a ride
Hundreds of sheep cross the road in annual sheep hop
Horse hitches a ride to 23rd annual mule sale
Setting off the capitol cannon
Make it make sense: Property tax reduction
Boise short-term license ordinance begins in May
The 208 for April 8: Idaho Supreme Court blocks abortion law, Ada Co. leasing Turf Club
The 208 looks back at fun memories with the impactful Larry Gebert
Setting off the capitol cannon
Back in 1946, 6-7 young pranksters set off the capitol cannon by placing black powder into the 42-pound cannon.
Make it make sense: Property tax reduction
For those over the age of 65 making under $32,000, the deadline to apply for the reduction is Monday, April 18.
Setting off the capitol cannon
Back in 1946, 6-7 young pranksters set off the capitol cannon by placing black powder into the 42-pound cannon.
Make it make sense: Property tax reduction
For those over the age of 65 making under $32,000, the deadline to apply for the reduction is Monday, April 18.
Boise short-term license ordinance begins in May
Operators of short-term rentals of less than 30 days will soon need a license to operate while also staying up to code on basic requirements
Idaho Supreme Court puts a stay on new abortion law
Senate Bill 1309, the "heartbeat abortion" ban was set to take effect April 22. The court on Friday gave both sides more time to prepare for arguments.
Boise short-term license ordinance begins in May
Operators of short-term rentals of less than 30 days will soon need a license to operate while also staying up to code on basic requirements
Idaho Supreme Court puts a stay on new abortion law
Senate Bill 1309, the "heartbeat abortion" ban was set to take effect April 22. The court on Friday gave both sides more time to prepare for arguments.
Ada County offering Turf Club for lease to business or organization
The Turf Club at Expo Idaho was used for betting on and simulcasting of horse races until Fall 2015.
The 208 for April 8: Idaho Supreme Court blocks abortion law, Ada Co. leasing Turf Club
Also: A strange smell near Boise's Darigold facility; Easter Island statue update; Mardi Gras Ballroom's last event and the 208's fun memories with Larry Gebert.
Ada County offering Turf Club for lease to business or organization
The Turf Club at Expo Idaho was used for betting on and simulcasting of horse races until Fall 2015.
The 208 for April 8: Idaho Supreme Court blocks abortion law, Ada Co. leasing Turf Club
Also: A strange smell near Boise's Darigold facility; Easter Island statue update; Mardi Gras Ballroom's last event and the 208's fun memories with Larry Gebert.
The 208 looks back at fun memories with the impactful Larry Gebert
Larry's impact on viewers was one thing, but getting a forecast where your weekend was always in view did not compare to the impact he had on non-profits in Idaho.
Mardi Gras Ballroom in Boise closing its doors Saturday after nearly 60 years
In November of 2021, owner Lydia Merrill died at 106 years old. The family decided no one cold keep it running better than Merrill did.
The 208 Callback: Iconic Boise lawn art statue stolen from North End yard
The statue -- which is named 'Kira' -- is yet to be returned. However, people throughout Idaho reached out to help, including a man from Hagerman.
The 208 looks back at fun memories with the impactful Larry Gebert
Larry's impact on viewers was one thing, but getting a forecast where your weekend was always in view did not compare to the impact he had on non-profits in Idaho.
Mardi Gras Ballroom in Boise closing its doors Saturday after nearly 60 years
In November of 2021, owner Lydia Merrill died at 106 years old. The family decided no one cold keep it running better than Merrill did.
The 208 Callback: Iconic Boise lawn art statue stolen from North End yard
The statue -- which is named 'Kira' -- is yet to be returned. However, people throughout Idaho reached out to help, including a man from Hagerman.
