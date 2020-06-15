Red Cross to test all donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies

The free testing with donation starts Monday, June 15.

BOISE, Idaho — The Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for coronavirus antibodies, which could reveal whether a donor has been exposed to the virus, even if he or she did not develop symptoms.

The free testing with donation starts Monday, June 15.

The procedure comes at a time when there is an urgent shortage of blood, due in part to hospitals resuming surgeries and other treatments for which blood is required, In addition to the free test, everyone who gives blood during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

"As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors," said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. "If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19."

Samples of the donated blood will be sent off to a laboratory for testing, and COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7 to 10 days in the in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross stressed that a positive antibody test does not mean someone was infected or is immune to the disease now.

To protect the safety of staff and other donors, anyone who feels sick or believes they currently have coronavirus is asked to stay home. Donation centers and blood drives have instituted temperature checks and social distancing. Anyone who wishes to give blood is asked to wear a face mask and make an appointment ahead of time.

Below are some of the upcoming blood donation opportunities around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

June 15: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

June 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

June 20: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunshine for Claire, 2417 Bank Dr

June 22: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

June 23: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bogus Basin Building, 3229 Bogus Basin Road

June 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

Eagle

June 15: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N Eagle Road

Meridian

June 17: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Physical Therapy, 904 S Vanguard Way #110

June 29: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E Longwing Lane #110

June 30: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Capital Educators Federal Credit Union, 275 S Stratford Drive

Caldwell

June 26: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 1122 W Linden

Nampa

June 19: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Avenue S

June 23: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa, 4300 East Flamingo Ave.

June 25: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 1829 W Iowa Avenue

Mountain Home

June 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pine Senior Center, 390 N. PINE/FEATHERVILLE RD

Payette