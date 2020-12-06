Massive turnout for 'Farmers to Families' food distribution program in Nampa

The Idaho Foodbank coordinated the large-scale distribution, and will also spearhead another similar event in Boise on June 25.

NAMPA, Idaho — More than a thousand people turned out in Nampa Thursday afternoon for a new program that provides food - straight from the farm - to families in need.

A long line of cars could be seen snaking around the parking lot at the Idaho Center.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of a food assistance program organized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help struggling families during the pandemic.

The Idaho Foodbank coordinated the large-scale distribution, and will also spearhead another similar event in Boise on June 25.

Organizers say the huge turnout shows just how many people have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a reflection of the fact that a lot of families are struggling right now," said Idaho Foodbank CEO Karen Vauk. "Maybe more than we see in normal days, this is an opportunity for them to come and get some help."

The Boise food distribution event will take place at Expo Idaho starting at 3 p.m. on June 25.

