Gov. Little says Idaho will enter final phase of reopening plan on Saturday

Little says Idaho almost did not make it to Stage 4. He stressed the importance of practicing social distancing and other measures to keep yourself and others safe.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will enter the final phase of its reopening plan on Saturday, June 13, but says the state nearly did not make it to Stage 4.

“I want to stress something very important, we almost did not make it to Stage 4 this week,” Little said. “Despite our incredible progress, there are some in Idaho who are not practicing measures to keep themselves and others safe.”

Under Stage 4, gatherings of more that 50 people are permitted as long as social distancing is practiced.

"On Saturday, 100% of businesses will be able to open their doors as we enter Stage 4 of our Idaho Rebounds plan," Little said. "That means, senior living centers and other congregate facilities can resume under strict protocols to protect residents and workers. Nightclubs can operate with diminishing standing room occupancy. Large venues such as sporting events can operate under limited physical testing protocols."

Idaho entered Stage 3 two weeks ago, allowing bars, movie theaters and waterparks to reopen with groups of up to 50 people, as long as proper social distancing is maintained. Those business were originally set to open in the fourth phase of the governor's plan.

Dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair and nail salons were permitted to reopen during Stage 2, while Stage 1 allowed places of worship, daycares and many retailers to reopen on May 1.

Stage 4 is scheduled to start on June 13 and runs through June 20.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus