List of employers hiring during the coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of people have lot their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak. But some major employers are looking to hire during this difficult time.

BOISE, Idaho — As bars and restaurants across Idaho shut down to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, more and more people are being put out of work. However, some big companies like Walmart, Amazon, Albertsons and Fred Meyer are looking to hire workers to keep up with demand during the pandemic.

We've begun to compile a list of employers that are hiring right now. Here are some of them:

Albertsons

Albertsons is hiring in-store employees and workers. According to their website, the grocery chain had 98 openings in Idaho as of Thursday. Some of the positions included grocery clerks, delivery drivers, warehouse clerk and driver, meat cutters, cake decorators and numerous managerial jobs. There were 70 jobs available within 20 miles of Boise.

Employees are eligible to receive benefits, and paid vacation time and holidays.

Applications are being accepted on the Albertsons website.

Amazon

According to our sister station KING 5 in Seattle, Amazon announced changes to its supply chain amidst a sharp increase in online orders. Shipping on non-essential items will be prioritized lower than items like food and cleaning supplies and the company is currently in the process of hiring 100,000 delivery drivers, warehouse workers and grocery shoppers. The average pay is $17 an hour through April. Employees do receive benefits.

CVS

On March 23, CVS announced plans to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.

The positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and member/customer service professionals.

Those interested can apply here.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is hiring 25,000 employees to support its stores and warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Domino's Pizza

According to CNBC, Domino's Pizza is hiring 100,000 workers in response to coronavirus. Jobs include delivery drivers and restaurant managers.

Food delivery

Along with the increase in online shopping and restaurant take-out, there is a need for delivery drivers to bring goods to customers. Many of these services now offer no-contact deliveries to comply with social distancing measures. Food delivery services like DoorDash are hiring contractors to pick up and deliver food. Other services include Postmates, UberEats, and GrubHub.

Fred Meyer

Clerk positions are available at Fred Meyer locations in Idaho and other Northwest communities.

The company is also looking to hire people to stock shelves and says immediate positions are available.

Those who are interested in applying can visit Fred Meyer's website.

Walgreens

According to the company’s website, Walgreens said it was looking to fill roughly 9,500 existing full and part-time roles in stores across the U.S.

The primary roles they’re looking to fill include customer service associates (CSAs), pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

Those interested can apply here.

Walmart

Walmart’s President and CEO John Furner announced last week that the retail giant is looking to hire more than 150,000 hourly associates in the U.S. through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The new roles are temporary at first but may convert to permanent roles over time.

To quickly hire these individuals, Walmart will temporarily reduce its usual two-week application cycle to be just 24 hours.

To apply go to careers.walmart.com.

WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods is hiring cashiers, janitors and workers for their deli and bakery.

Go to the company’s website for more information and to fill out an application.

If you know a company that is hiring right now, please contact KTVB via email at ktvbnews@ktvb.com. We will update this list with new hiring information as we get it. Thanks.

