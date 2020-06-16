x
coronavirus

Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 3,132 confirmed cases, 88 deaths, 2,877 recovered

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 news with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho continues to reopen.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho is tracking to determine when the Gem State can move to the next reopening stage. 

Facts:

Latest coronavirus updates:

Monday, June 15

9:52 p.m. - In case you missed it:

5:08 p.m.- Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare cite 3,132 confirmed cases, 88 deaths and 2,877 recoveries

Two new deaths were reported today: one in Bonneville County and one in Kootenai County. These are the first COVID-19 deaths in both counties.

See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.  

Credit: KTVB

11:30 a.m. 2020 Braun Brothers Reunion Festival canceled

Organizers of this year's Braun Brothers Reunion Festival in Challis, Idaho announced that the festival will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns. 

The Braun family, which puts on the three-day concert event, wrote that they were "devastated" to cancel the event, but the risk of exposing artists, fans, volunteers and staff to illness was too high.

Refunds will be issued to all who bought tickets. Next year's festival is slated for Aug. 12- 14.

10:55 a.m. Red Cross to begin testing donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies

The Red Cross will begin testing donated blood, plasma, and platelets for COVID-19 antibodies beginning Monday. 

The free testing could let donors know whether they have been exposed to the virus, even if they never felt sick or showed symptoms. 

The Red Cross says there is currently an urgent need for blood, as many hospitals begin conducting surgeries and other treatments that had been postponed earlier. For more on this story, and for a list of blood drives near you, click here.

Sunday, June 14

