Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 3,132 confirmed cases, 88 deaths, 2,877 recovered

Monday, June 15

5:08 p.m.- Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare cite 3,132 confirmed cases, 88 deaths and 2,877 recoveries

Two new deaths were reported today: one in Bonneville County and one in Kootenai County. These are the first COVID-19 deaths in both counties.

11:30 a.m. 2020 Braun Brothers Reunion Festival canceled

Organizers of this year's Braun Brothers Reunion Festival in Challis, Idaho announced that the festival will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Braun family, which puts on the three-day concert event, wrote that they were "devastated" to cancel the event, but the risk of exposing artists, fans, volunteers and staff to illness was too high.

Refunds will be issued to all who bought tickets. Next year's festival is slated for Aug. 12- 14.

10:55 a.m. Red Cross to begin testing donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies

The Red Cross will begin testing donated blood, plasma, and platelets for COVID-19 antibodies beginning Monday.

The free testing could let donors know whether they have been exposed to the virus, even if they never felt sick or showed symptoms.

The Red Cross says there is currently an urgent need for blood, as many hospitals begin conducting surgeries and other treatments that had been postponed earlier. For more on this story, and for a list of blood drives near you, click here.

Sunday, June 14

