Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 3,132 confirmed cases, 88 deaths, 2,877 recovered

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho continues to reopen.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho is tracking to determine when the Gem State can move to the next reopening stage.
Facts:
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little has a four-step plan to reopen Idaho.The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds is set to begin on Saturday.
- The CDC and some Idaho officials recommend wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine.
RELATED: 'It's just the right thing to do': Gov. Little says all Idahoans should be wearing masks in grocery and retail stores
Latest coronavirus updates:
Monday, June 15
9:52 p.m. - In case you missed it:
- Idaho senior living and long-term care communities ramp up COVID-19 protocols for visitors
- Boise's Bishop Kelly High School to host an in-person graduation ceremony
- Zoo Boise will reopen next week with some restrictions and closures
- Canyon County Fair to host FFA and 4-H livestock only, no carnival, no concerts
- Caldwell nurse goes to New York City to help critical COVID-19 patients
- Red Cross to test all donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies
5:08 p.m.- Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare cite 3,132 confirmed cases, 88 deaths and 2,877 recoveries
Two new deaths were reported today: one in Bonneville County and one in Kootenai County. These are the first COVID-19 deaths in both counties.
See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.
11:30 a.m. 2020 Braun Brothers Reunion Festival canceled
Organizers of this year's Braun Brothers Reunion Festival in Challis, Idaho announced that the festival will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Braun family, which puts on the three-day concert event, wrote that they were "devastated" to cancel the event, but the risk of exposing artists, fans, volunteers and staff to illness was too high.
Refunds will be issued to all who bought tickets. Next year's festival is slated for Aug. 12- 14.
10:55 a.m. Red Cross to begin testing donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies
The Red Cross will begin testing donated blood, plasma, and platelets for COVID-19 antibodies beginning Monday.
The free testing could let donors know whether they have been exposed to the virus, even if they never felt sick or showed symptoms.
The Red Cross says there is currently an urgent need for blood, as many hospitals begin conducting surgeries and other treatments that had been postponed earlier. For more on this story, and for a list of blood drives near you, click here.
Sunday, June 14
In case you missed it:
- Health district warns of possible coronavirus exposure at downtown Boise bars
- Massive turnout for 'Farmers to Families' food distribution program in Nampa
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little announces Idaho will move into final reopening stage
- Downtown Boise YMCA shuts down after member tests positive for coronavirus
- Health and Welfare director: Idaho's suicide rate has declined during pandemic
- Alive After Five still bringing live music to Boise during pandemic
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: