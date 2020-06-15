Zoo Boise will reopen next week with some restrictions and closures

Visitors will need to buy advanced tickets in order to get in.

BOISE, Idaho — After being forced to close down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Zoo Boise will now reopen on Monday, June 22 - with a few restrictions and guidelines.

Some of the new guidelines include visitors needing to buy advanced tickets, which can be found here, and guests will only be allowed into the zoo every 30 minutes to reduce lines and allow for social distancing.

Set one-way pathways will go through the zoo but some exhibits and activities will still be closed, like the playgrounds, Small Animal Kingdom, and the Penguin Pavilion. Animal encounters in the Zoo Farm and Giraffe Encounter will be closed.

All guests are urged to wear face masks to help keep all visitors and staff safe and healthy. Zoo staff will be wearing masks.

Zoo Boise will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but gates will open for people with advanced tickets every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All visitors will need advanced tickets, even members. Member tickets are still free.

General admission tickets for guests ages 12 to 61 are $11, child tickets (3 to 11) are $8, senior admission for people over the age of 62 are $8 and children under three are free.