Idaho coronavirus updates: 2,923 confirmed cases, 85 deaths, 2,554 recovered; Boise 4th of July parade canceled

Wednesday, June 10

ICYMI: A Boise woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Monday. Because of COVID-19, she was unable to leave her house and celebrate, but thanks to her family, she was still able to enjoy a drive-by party.

Tuesday, June 9

5:38 p.m. - Idaho inches closer to 3,000 confirmed cases, 2 more deaths confirmed

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that two more people have died from COVID-19 IN Twin Falls County, bring the statewide death toll to 85. According to data collected by the department and health districts across the state, 27 new confirmed cases were found, which brings the Gem State's total number of confirmed cases to 2,923.

The number of presumed recoveries did climb again on Tuesday. 2,554 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.

3:30 p.m. - Caldwell's Fourth of July fireworks show 'will go on'

Caldwell's Fourth of July fireworks show will go on as planned, the city announced in a Facebook post. The fireworks will be launched over Brother's Park beginning at dusk.

While the fireworks show will go on, other Independence Day events in the city, including the annual parade and activities at Memorial Park, have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

City leaders are urging anyone who attends the fireworks show at Brother's Park to socially distance themselves from others.

"Should you choose to attend fireworks at Brother’s Park, we encourage family units to space out with 6 feet of distance in between groups," the city said. "The celebration may look different for everyone this year; whether you stay home and host a barbecue or choose to watch from another area of the City, we will all be together in spirit!"

2:16 p.m. - Boise's "We the People" Fourth of July Parade canceled

The organizers of a popular Fourth of July parade say the event will not roll through downtown Boise this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines from the city restricting large-scale public gatherings.

"While the Committee is disappointed to be unable to host this important celebration in 2020, we encourage Boiseans to remember and celebrate the many blessings of Independence with their families and neighbors wherever possible," organizers said in a Facebook post.

They added that they look forward to resuming the parade in 2021.

Several other Fourth of July events, as well as a number of annual summer events, throughout the Treasure Valley and across the state, have already been canceled due to the pandemic.

Monday, June 8

7:34 p.m. - 2,890 confirmed cases, no new deaths; Community spread confirmed in Lincoln County

The state of Idaho and local health districts on Monday reported 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases - 28 from Sunday and 20 from Monday - bringing the statewide total to 2,890. No new deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday. According to the state, 2,509 people have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, community spread has been confirmed in Lincoln County, South Central Public Health District announced on Monday. Officials say they detected at least one case of novel coronavirus with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigation is not able to determine how or where they became infected. Health officials expect more confirmed cases in Lincoln County and are urging all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.

Lincoln is the seventh of eight counties in the south-central Idaho region with confirmed community spread.

2:45 p.m. - Gov. Brad Little announces a new property tax relief plan

Idaho Gov. Brad Little held a news conference at 2:45 p.m. in Coeur d'Alene on Monday afternoon and announced a new property tax relief plan.

The governor's plan would cover 103% of counties' and cities' public safety salary costs if they verify that they're not using property taxes to fund salaries for police, fire, and EMS, up to $200 million. Little said property tax changes have been in the works for a while, but getting more money in Idahoans' pockets now is crucial.

This is the governor's third stop across Idaho for his ongoing discussions about public safety. He was joined by local and county leaders and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill.

2:30 p.m. -- City of Boise to conduct hybrid meetings



Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday that as the City of Boise moves through Stage Three of recovery it will begin to conduct hybrid meetings. City leaders are strongly encouraging virtual attendance while they start providing opportunities for in-person attendance and testimony again.

The first hybrid Planning and Zoning meeting will take place on June 8, and the first City Council meeting will occur on June 9.

City Council work sessions, Design Review, Historic Preservation and other city boards and commissions will continue to meet remotely. Meeting times and details are available online.



The Stage Three orders limit gatherings to no more than 50 people. In order to adhere to physical distancing requirements and to allow for members of the public who wish or need to testify at a physical location, there will be a limited number of staff physically present with others joining virtually. In the initial phase, 35-40 seats will be available in council chambers at a six-foot distance from one another. Residents, applicants, and neighborhood associations are encouraged to attend and testify virtually whenever possible. Meetings will be livestreamed.

2:25 p.m. -- Boise Comic Arts Festival 2020 goes virtual



Boise Public Library is shifting the Boise Comic Arts Festival 2020 from a live event to a virtual event this summer in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Library staff are planning new ways to create a virtual event during the week of August 24, including contests and activities to engage fans of all ages.



"The health and safety of the community is the Library's top priority," said Library Interim Director Kristine Miller. "Given current guidelines, there is concern that hosting an event of this size could put guests, creators, vendors, and the public unnecessarily at risk. While it is disappointing not to host a live event this year, Boise Public Library is excited to offer a virtual version of the comic arts festival experience."



BCAF has been a staple for Boise's comic arts fans, with previous attendance averaging around 7,000 people. The free event typically attracts fans from across the state with panel discussions, cosplay for adults and kids, gaming exhibitors, and much more.



10:35 a.m. -- Idaho State Historical Society reopening on Saturday, June 13

ISHS will begin welcoming the public to the Idaho State Museum, the Old Idaho Penitentiary and other facilities and services this Saturday.

The reopening plan, approved by Gov. Little, includes attendance limits and other restrictions designed to protect public health and the safety of visitors and staff from the spread of coronavirus. The plans are part of the governor's overall Stage 4 Idaho Rebounds protocols for the period between June 13-26.

The plan includes:

• Limited on-site services and timed entry of 30 visitors per hour, or maximum of 60 visitors at any given time, inside the Idaho State Museum.

• Limited access to 50 people per hour at the Old Pen.

• Online ticketing for the State Museum and Old Pen.

Starting June 13, all services will be available at the State Historic Preservation Office. Essential services will be available at the State Records Center. On-site services will also be available at the Idaho State Archives and Research Center, though appointments are strongly encouraged.

ISHS sites will offer discounted admission for healthcare workers, first responders, and service industry workers June 20-21.

9:03 a.m. - 4 new cases reported between Saturday evening and Monday morning

Most health districts and the State of Idaho do not report numbers on Sunday so only 4 new cases were reported between Saturday evening and Monday morning. The state now has 2,846 confirmed cases, based on data released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state's health districts. Health and Welfare states there are now 3,139 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.

Two of the new confirmed cases were in Bonneville County. Bannock and Bingham counties each reported one new case.

No new deaths were reported. 2,461 people have recovered.

In case you missed it: Idaho potato farmers are stuck with mountains of spuds

They say COVID-19 has decimated demand. Farmers are scrambling to figure out what to do with the 2020 crop of potatoes, many that are used across the U.S. for french fries. See our full story here.

