How to help southern Idaho nonprofits or get help during the coronavirus pandemic

Local nonprofit organizations need donations of food and money during the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic has reached every state in the United States. In addition to posing public health challenges, the outbreak has prompted closures of schools and businesses and is straining resources.

Here are ways to help in your community, or resources available to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to help local nonprofits

COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund

The Idaho Community Foundation, The United Way of Treasure Valley, and Idaho Nonprofit Center have partnered to create the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho. The fund provides immediate and long-term philanthropic support to trusted organizations that provide support and services to low-income, vulnerable people and families. To give now, click here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army ensures that people have access to food, shelter, and desperately needed services like childcare through its nationwide network. This includes drive-through food pickup, community-based food delivery through canteens, and meals at Salvation Army facilities. The organization is also providing snacks and hydration to first responders.

With an expected spike in requests over the coming weeks, months, and potentially years, ongoing public support will be needed to help ensure that services are available to existing and new vulnerable populations. While all are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the one in six Americans who are living in poverty will likely feel the effects quicker and more significantly.

The Salvation Army of Ada County

The Salvation Army of Ada County’s greatest need right now is continued donations of non-perishable food. They also need boxes (boxes 20X12X10) to distribute to those who need it as well as small amounts of volunteers to help with the packing and distribution of these boxes.

Donate money. Your donations to the Salvation Army help them serve the most vulnerable members of your community.

The Salvation Army of Caldwell

The Salvation Army of Caldwell needs non-perishable food items including the following:

Canned fruits & vegetables

Soup

Macaroni & Cheese

Peanut butter

Jam/jelly

Spaghetti noodles and sauce

Bread

Donated items can be dropped off at the loading dock in the alley of The Salvation Army Caldwell (1023 E Chicago St., Caldwell, ID 83605).

If you prefer to make a monetary donation, you can do so online at https://caldwell.salvationarmy.org All donations will stay locally in Caldwell.

The Salvation Army of Nampa

The #COVID19 emergency is changing by the minute and the Salvation Army of Nampa is serving individuals whose hours have been reduced at work, school-age kids in low-income neighborhoods, and isolated seniors who rely on them for meals and fellowship.

The Salvation Army of Nampa needs food donations including the following: lunch meat, sliced cheese, peanut butter and jelly, bread, string cheese, yogurt, fruit cups, napkins, plastic utensils, individual water bottles, individual hand wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, bleach, gloves, face masks, sanitizing spray.

Fred Meyer Rewards Card. Sign up for the Community Rewards program by linking your Fred Meyer Rewards Card to The Salvation Army at www.fredmeyer.com/communityrewards. You can search for Salvation Army of oNampa by our name or by our non-profit number (81854).

Donate money or receive online updates. Your donations to the Salvation Army help them serve the most vulnerable members of your community.

The Idaho Foodbank

Currently, The Idaho Foodbank is fully functioning; this includes all its facilities in Boise, Lewiston, and Pocatello. They have approximately 240 community partners (pantries, missions, senior centers, feeding sites, shelters, churches, etc.) and work with nearly 200 schools.

Make a Donation: Idaho Foodbank’s aim is to increase the amount of emergency food made available statewide by a minimum of 10% and up to 50% if possible. Each $1 donated helps provides food for five meals. Please consider helping neighbors by MAKING A DONATION.

Volunteer: Currently Idaho Foodbank’s volunteer programs are intact at their warehouses in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello. They are not canceling any of their volunteer groups at this time. However, they have adjusted to ensure the highest level of health and safety for their volunteers. To VOLUNTEER please check for available shifts:

Boise Rescue Mission

Donations of food and supplies such as water, fresh produce, milk, hydrogen peroxide, baby wipes, and diapers are greatly needed. These items can be dropped off at BRM’s Ministry Center, located at 308 S. 24th Street in Boise or at any of their facilities.

Non-perishable items can also be purchased online and shipped directly to Boise Rescue Mission at 308 S. 24th St, Boise, ID 83702.

The Boise Rescue Mission needs financial donations to purchase food and supplies. Donations can be made online at http://www.boiserm.org or mailed to Boise Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1494, Boise, ID 83701.

Viewers are also encouraged to pray for the Boise Rescue Mission - safety for their staff and guests, peace for the homeless men, women, and children staying in their shelters, and protection over them.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada & Canyon County

The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and Canyon County are currently providing grab and go meals while schools are closed.

To donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, click here.

To donate to Boys & Girls Club of Nampa, click here.

United Way of Treasure Valley

The United Way of Treasure Valley has compiled a comprehensive list of Treasure Valley community resources including health care, mental health and crisis resources, Coronavirus information, food & basic needs pantries, student meals, housing resources, elderly support, utility support, childcare, employment support, business support, and transportation. Additionally, they provide lists of education and entertainment resources and resources for educators and parents. To access the lists click here.

To make an online donation to United Way of Treasure Valley, click here. Check donations can be mailed to United Way of Treasure Valley, 3100 S. Vista Ave., Boise, ID 83705

How to receive help from local non-profits

Salvation Army of Ada County

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 The Salvation Army in Boise has temporarily changed how they serve the community. Their Client Choice Food Pantry has transitioned to a “Drive-thru” food-box system. The 60-day window of pantry usage will be dismissed during this time of need. The drive-thru food-box system, located at 9492 W. Emerald Street, Boise is open Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. For more information contact Family Services at (208) 433-4423.

Delivery of Senior commodity food boxes will begin shortly. To contribute to The Salvation Army’s efforts in your community, visit salarmy.us/covid.

Salvation Army of Caldwell

The Salvation Army of Caldwell is providing food to their community members in need with a drive-thru food pantry. The drive-thru food pantry is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM until further notice. For more information on how you can give to or receive help from The Salvation Army of Caldwell, click here.

Salvation Army of Nampa

The Nampa Community Family Shelter provides Grab & Go Lunch Monday-Friday at 1412 4th St. S. Nampa from 11:30 AM-12:00 PM.

The food pantry distributes food boxes Monday-Thursday from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at 403 12th Ave. S., Nampa. They are sanitizing hands at the door and will allow three people in the lobby at a time. People seeking assistance will be served according to their needs and The Salvation Army’s ability to help. For questions, please contact The Salvation Army Nampa office at 208-467-6586.

For more information on how you can give to or receive help from The Salvation Army of Nampa, click https://nampa.salvationarmy.org or follow them on Facebook.

The Idaho Foodbank

Free meals for children are available at approved school sites across the state. Children ages 1-18 may pick-up meals at any site, regardless of enrollment. Children must be physically present at the feeding site to receive a meal. Please contact individual sites for meal service times. To locate a feeding site near you, visit the FEEDING SITE LOCATOR.

If you are in the need of food, please click here for the FOOD ASSISTANCE LOCATOR.

Boise Rescue Mission

Boise Rescue Mission offers help to anyone in the community who needs it. That could mean a food box, a meal, shelter, or prayers.

If you need help, please call 208-343-2389.

Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and Canyon County

Boys & Girls Club of Ada County are offering free “Grab-and-Go” meal sites for children in our community. Pre-packaged healthy grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be available to any child ages 1-18, regardless of free and reduced lunch eligibility or their school of attendance. Children are not required to be members of Boys & Girls Club. Meals will be provided each day while supplies last. Parents will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday between the hours of 11:30 AM-1:30 PM at the following drive-through locations:

Riverfront Park in Garden City (next to Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County)

E 42nd St.

Garden City, ID 83714

Meridian Elementary School

1035 NW 1st St.

Meridian, ID 83642

Boys & Girls Clubs of Nampa

316 Stampede Drive

Nampa, ID 83687

To donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, click here.

