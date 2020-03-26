Idaho nonprofits hit hard by coronavirus outbreak

BOISE, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic effect on virtually every aspect of our daily lives. And one area hardest-hit is local nonprofits, many of which rely on spring fundraising events to meet their annual needs.
Each spring, dozens of local nonprofits from all over the region raise millions of dollars to fund their missions of helping people and animals.
For example, the annual Boys and Girls Club Wild West Gala typically brings out over 1,000 people who raise over $800,000 to meet the needs of an organization that is dedicated to helping thousands of local youngsters.
That gala has now been pushed to July 24. Organizers are hoping you can help by contributing an online donation for auction items.
They're not alone. Here is a list of some of the Idaho nonprofits affected by the coronavirus outbreak:
- Boys and Girls Club of Ada County Wild West Gala/Auction, postponed until July 24
- Dress for Success Black and White Gala, postponed until May 30
- Fundsy Gala for the Peregrine Fund, postponed until further notice
- Advocates Against Family Violence Ball, Caldwell, postponed until further notice
- Camp Rainbow Gold Share Your Heart Ball, cancelled
- Emmett Rotary Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction, postponed until Sept. 19th
- Idaho Youth Sports Commission dinner and fundraiser, postponed until May 30
- Idaho Junior Golf Association Foundation Dinner and Auction, postponed until fall, date TBD
- Courageous Kids Climbing - All upcoming events postponed until fall
- Simply Cats 10th annual "Catsino" fundraiser, postponed until August 14
That's just a handful of the local nonprofits forced to reschedule or go online with their critical spring fundraising efforts.
Other nonprofits in need right now include the Idaho Foodbank, the Salvation Army, the Boise Rescue Mission, and St. Vincent de Paul, all of which tend to struggle this time of year due to the seasonal notion that holidays are the time to give.
Dozens of local animal shelters are also struggling, due to a severe drop in adoption rates during the outbreak.
The bottom line is, if you can help, now is the time to do so, as charities throughout Idaho continue to do everything possible to continue their missions during this crisis.
