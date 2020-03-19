Coronavirus resources: Testing sites, at-risk grocery hours in the Treasure Valley

See criteria for COVID-19 testing, grocery store hours and resources for children and childcare.

BOISE, Idaho — We're tracking the latest on confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Idaho.

The State of Idaho coronavirus website also has the latest info on cases and restrictions.

Below are coronavirus resources available throughout the Treasure Valley.

COVID-19 testing

Criteria for testing:

Onset of a new fever (above 100.4), cough and shortness of breath

The person has traveled to an area with a lot of COVID-19 or been around a confirmed COVID-19 case. There must be an exposure to the virus to meet the criteria for testing, such as close contact (within 6 feet) or an extended period of time, such as at least 10 minutes.

Drive-thru stations in the Treasure Valley:

Saint Alphonsus in Meridian

St. Luke’s Meridian and Boise campuses

Two Saltzer Health facilities in Nampa

Phone numbers:

Saint Alphonsus triage line: 208-302-2683

St. Luke’s triage line: 208-381-9500

Saltzer Health: 208-463-3000



What are COVID-19 symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to Idaho’s COVID-19 FAQ page.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

Grocery store info, including times for at-risk individuals

Albertsons

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m.: The stores will be open to senior citizens or other at-risk members of the community, such as pregnant women or those with a compromised immune system. Check local stores for exact times.

Boise Co-op

Monday through Sunday, 8 to 9 a.m.: Shopping hour for those aged 60 and above. Bring an ID for age verification.

Regular daily store hours to all are now 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart

Tuesdays before each store opens: Beginning March 24, every Walmart will have an hour-long senior (age 60 and up) shopping time one hour before the store opens.

More Walmart stores will adjust general operating hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walmart pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Each store will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Target

Wednesdays at opening time: Target has reserved the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Stores have limits on products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper and disinfectant wipe.

Whole Foods

Every day, one hour before opening: Whole Foods stores will be open to those age 60 and older one hour before each store opens to the general public.

All stores will also close two hours early to give staff time to sanitize and restock. During that time, the store will be open for pickup and Prime delivery orders.

Winco

Regular daily store hours, open to all, are currently 7 a.m. to midnight. Check the WinCo site for updates.

Fred Meyer

Stores are limiting the number of cold, flu and sanitary products.

Idaho Governor: Don't hoard groceries, stores will remain open and be restocked

Idaho. Gov. Brad Little reminded Idahoans to not hoard groceries and household products. "America’s supply chain is the strongest in the world. Grocery stores will stay open and will be continually restocked," Little said. "Shop for your needs and no more. You are potentially harming your neighbor when you take more than you need."

Resources for children

Boise School District

The Boise School District has four free childcare sites March 17 through March 27. Each site is limited to 24 children. Parents will need to provide documentation on their job schedules after the first three days of attendance. The form can be found here. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Lunch and snacks will be provided by food service staff with the district.

Grace Jordan Elementary School - Just for Kids (JFK), 6411 Fairfield Ave, Boise, ID 83709

Whitney Elementary School - Just for Kids (JFK), 1609 S Owyhee St, Boise, ID 83705

Whittier Elementary School, Boise Parks & Recreation Community Center,

301 N 29th St., Boise, ID 83702

Morley Nelson Elementary - Boise Parks & Recreation Community Center, 7701 W Northview St, Boise, ID 83704

Whittier Elementary School - Boise Parks & Recreation Community Center, 1609 S Owyhee St, Boise, ID 83705

Boys & Girls Clubs

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County locations are staying open. Parents should only drop off their kids if they have to go to work. The club is also launching a new “Grab and Go” meal service at three locations. Read our full story about the Boys & Girls Clubs here.

Caldwell School District

Caldwell School District will offer free meals for children Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. Children, age 18 or younger, will receive breakfast and lunch at designated distribution sites throughout Caldwell. Meals will be distributed from 10 to 11 a.m. from school buses manned by Caldwell School District teachers, staff, and parent volunteers.

There's a list of many Idaho school feeding sites on the Idaho Foodbank's website.

Food pantries

See a complete list of Idaho food banks and an Idaho school feeding maps site on the Idaho Foodbank website.

The Idaho Foodbank is open and operating Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Boise– Open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out via a drive-through system to limit contact.

Vineyard Food Pantry in Garden City – Open Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Meridian Food Bank has switched to drive-through service. It’s open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and open Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Friendship Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in Boise is open Mondays from 5-7 p.m. Food boxes will be handed out to drivers in the alley behind the church.

Star Food Bank has one-time drive-up food bank from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. They are located at 10775 State Highway in front of Star City Hall. The foodbank distributes every Thursday and serves families and others in need in Emmett, Star, Middleton and part of Eagle.

Coronavirus hotlines

The City of Eagle set up a hotline for at-risk groups looking for resources amid coronavirus precautions. The hotline is 208-489-8763 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline is to help those who need help with shopping for groceries and other resources.

Blaine County has established a COVID-19 Information Hotline for the public. The number is 208-788-5504. It is open to the public seeking information related to local COVID-19 response, current guidance from Blaine County or other agencies and available community resources. The line will be staffed from 8a.m. to 8p.m. MDT seven days a week. Messages can be left at any time and calls will be returned as soon as possible.

Latest Idaho COVID-19 guidelines

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday Idaho will adopt the CDC’s latest guidelines involving a 15 day timeline to slow the spread of COVID-19. Through the end of the month he encourages Idahoans to:

Not visit nursing homes, retirement homes or long-term care facilities unless it’s to provide critical assistance

Avoid discretionary travel

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people

Work from home whenever possible

Practice good hygiene

Take advantage of many delivery or pick-up options for food

Little is not mandating categorical closures of schools or other establishments at this time, he said, and is leaving it up to local leaders and operators of facilities.

“It is critical for Idahoans to stay home” if they feel sick, Little said.

Little also said they were looking at childcare options and considered it a critical issue. He said they were looking at needs and options, including licensing flexibility.

At KTVB, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus.

