Closures: List of venues, sporting events, and public buildings closed or canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Check back here to see the latest closures and cancellations from around the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video explains "flattening the curve," or the reason why so many places have closed.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the globe, businesses, venues, and city governments are canceling or postponing events, closing down, or changing operation hours to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the Treasure Valley, we'll try to keep up with all of the announcements of closures and event cancellations. We also have a separate list of school closures.

Below is our list of events and public facilities that have been affected by the coronavirus. Each section is ordered in alphabetical order for your ease of use.

We have a resource list with information about COVID-19 testing sites and grocery store hours and at-risk shopping times for those over age 60 or with underlying health issues.



Due to high volume, this is not a comprehensive list of individual private business or retail store closures, and we apologize for the inconvenience.



If we have missed anything, please let us know through Facebook or by emailing us at ktvbnews@ktvb.com.

Important Update: The Idaho Transportation Department will close down the DMV offices in Boise indefinitely. Everyone whose license will expire between now and May 31 will now have until June 30 to renew their license.

LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 IN IDAHO: Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Athletic events

Big Sky Tournament - Midway through the Big Sky basketball championship in Boise, the conference announced it was canceling the remainder of the tournament. The cancellation affected games at CenturyLink Arena for Idaho State University's men's team and the University of Idaho women's basketball team.

Boise State athletics - Boise State University has canceled all athletic events for the time being, including all home and road competitions. Many sporting events were already canceled by conferences, including the Mountain West Conference, which has canceled all spring sporting events until further notice. The women's basketball team had been scheduled to compete in the NCAA Tournament, but that has also been canceled.

The Idaho High School Activities Association has postponed all cheer/dance and debate competitions.

Idaho Steelheads games - The ECHL has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Idaho Youth Soccer - All of IYSAA league games are suspended through March 30. Team practices will be up to each individual club.

Race for the Cure -- The Boise Race for the Cure, originally scheduled for May 9, is being pushed back to the summer. The race will now be held Aug. 29. Everyone who has already signed up will have their registrations transferred to the new date.

Race to Robie Creek - The annual half-marathon was set for April 18, but organizers say it is being pushed back. The new date has not yet been announced.

Public festivals, events and venues

2020 Idaho Miss Amazing was to be held at the College of Idaho on March 20-21. Organizers posted on their Facebook page that the event has been postponed. They are working to secure a new date and will let the public know when that occurs. Tickets already purchased will be good on the new date.

Ada County Courthouse - Members of the public will no longer be allowed into the Ada County Courthouse except for criminal trials. The only people allowed in will be attorneys, jurors, parties to a case, witnesses, victim support people, county personnel, and judges. Tents and laptops will be set up to check those entering.

Barber Park (Boise) - Ada County Parks & Waterways will no longer take new bookings for the Barber Park Education and Event Center through May 31.

Bardenay and Coyne's - Due to an employee possibly coming in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Bardenay is closing their Treasure Valley locations as well as Coyne's in Eagle for a minimum of five days. "While we don't have any symptoms or a confirmed case," said owner Kevin Settles, "we feel it is the most responsible decision to temporarily close our doors."

Bogus Basin - Bogus Basin Recreation Area announced that the mountain will close for the season at the end of the day Tuesday. All lift operations, rental services, food and beverage and lodges will close.

"We want to thank the community for their incredible support throughout the season, and during these uncertain times," general manager Brad Wilson said in a statement.

Boise Art Museum - Will be closed March 17 through March 31. If additional tours, events, and activities are canceled after March 31, they will communicate those changes via email, through social media, and on their website.

Boise Centre - Closed through March 30.

Boise Flower and Garden Show has been postponed until March 2021. The event was scheduled to be held at the Boise Centre on March 27-29. Tickets will be refunded.

Boise Hempfest - postponed until October 17.

Boise Parks and Recreation - Effective immediately, all programming at the Dick Eardley Senior Center is postponed and the center is closed to the public until further notice. The kitchen will remain in use by Metro Meals on Wheels to continue meal prep and lunch services. Those meals will be available at a small cost. Participants can pick them up curbside Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boise Philharmonic Association has canceled all events, concerts, rehearsals, and gatherings through April 30, 2020. These cancellations apply to the Boise Phil’s professional orchestra, youth orchestra, and Master Chorale.

Boise Pride Festival - The 31st annual Boise Pride Fest has been rescheduled for the fall. The event was originally scheduled for June, but will now be the weekend of Sept. 11-13.

Boise Public Library - Effective Monday, March 16, the following services and programs will be suspended system-wide:

Homebound services

The Boise Public Library volunteer program

Book donations

Tree City Book sales at the Main Library store. Online sales will continue.

Boise Towne Square Mall - Beginning Monday, March 16 the Boise Towne Square Mall will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual stores inside the mall may temporarily close down or have more limited hours, according to Boise Towne Square.

Brundage Mountain Resort announced they will be closing indefinitely at the end of they business day on Tuesday, March 17.

According to a statement from Brundage General Manager Ken Rider, all guests with reservations on or after March 17 will be fully refunded and will receive no cancellation penalties.

Canyon County - All non-essential visits to the courthouse, DMV, and administration building are postponed starting on Monday, March 16. All essential business should be done over the phone or online, if possible. On Thursday, March 19, Canyon County will temporarily stop accepting passport applications until further notice. Exceptions will be made in cases of emergency.

Canyon County Fair Building - all March events have been postponed until further notice. For questions contact the Canyon County Fair Office at 208-455-8500.

City Club of Boise - The City Club of Boise has canceled all events through the first part of April, including forums planned for March 17 and April 1, as well as the Marilyn Shuler Forum on Human Rights on April 2. Anyone registered for an event can contact City Club for refunds.

City of Boise - Mayor Lauren McLean announced on Monday afternoon that all city buildings and facilities, excluding the airport and parks, will be closed down for an unknown length of time. Police and fire services will not be affected by the closures.

City of Caldwell - canceled the Mayor's State of the City, all city recreation events, all events at the Caldwell Event Center, and will revoke permits for gatherings of 250 people or more. The city also announced that they are also suspending travel for all city employees for 90 days.

Caldwell has also announced the closure of some city buildings, including City Hall, the Roberts Recreation Center, the Caldwell Airport Hubler Terminal Building, Memorial Park Classroom, the Caldwell Event Center, Purple Sage and Fairview golf course clubhouses, the Caldwell Public Library, and the Caldwell Senior Center.

City of Meridian - All city-sponsored events taking place through April 15 meeting the guidelines below will be affected:

Events that will draw audiences or participants from communities, states, or countries with confirmed community (person-to-person) spread of COVID-19

Events held indoors that bring together more than 250 people where social distancing of six feet or more is unlikely or not possible.

The event's primary audience includes or may expose high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 60 years, and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, regardless of the number of attendees.

A spokesperson for the City of Meridian said a full list of cancellations will be posted to Meridian's COVID-19 webpage by the evening of Monday, March 16.

City leaders also strongly encourage community organizations to postpone or cancel events that meet the criteria listed above.

Meridian City Hall continues to be open for business, but if you have any questions about your condition and need to conduct city business, you're asked to call City Hall first, as many questions can be answered over the phone or online.

The City of Nampa - After announcing a state of emergency, the city will now close down the Nampa Recreation Center, the clerk's office, Nampa City Hall, and the public counter at the main building.

Diocese of Boise - Bishop Peter Christensen has suspended all public Masses, beginning the weekend of March 21-22 until April 5, Plsam Sunday.

Discovery Center - The center will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Eagle Public Library and Parks and Recreation classes, events and programs as of Saturday, March 14 are canceled until further notice. Eagle City Hall and the Eagle Public Library will be open during regular business hours.

Expo Idaho - The Board of Ada County Commissioners has canceled or postponed all events at EXPO Idaho through April 30. The cancellations begin immediately. Visit the Expo Idaho website for updated information on canceled or postponed events.

Federal courthouses - The federal courthouses in Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Pocatello will remain open, but all public events and ceremonies at those locations are canceled. Anyone who has traveled from China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle or Tacoma area in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter a federal courthouse.

Idaho Center - The Ford Idaho Center is no longer allowing gatherings of 250 people or more after City of Nampa officials announced the ban Friday morning. The ban is in effect through March 31. All concerts and other events at the Ford Idaho Center will be canceled.

JUMP - Closed until further notice as of March 16.

Meridian Public Library - All Meridian Library District locations are closed through March 31.

Meridian Senior Center - The Meridian Senior Center will be closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus from March 16 through March 31.

Morrison Center - All concerts and events at the Morrison Center are suspended through April 15.

Nampa Civic Center - City of Nampa officials announced a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more at the Nampa Civic Center on Friday morning. The ban goes into effect immediately and will last through March 31. All concerts and other events at the Nampa Civic Center will be canceled.

Nampa Public Library:

All programs and outreach are cancelled through end of March.

All scheduled meetings and events in the Multipurpose Rooms have been canceled and will be rescheduled, if needed.

All toys have been removed from the Children’s Area.

Games and puzzles are temporarily unavailable to the public.

Most kits are not available for checkout.

Not accepting book donations.

Planet Fitness - The gym in Boise will be closed through March 31.

Regal Theaters - All Regal theaters will close down until further notice.

Saint Alphonsus - Announces temporary hospital entrance restrictions.

Beginning March 18, Saint Alphonsus will implement changes to entrances at all its hospitals in order to institute a brief screening protocol for patients and visitors prior to entering the facility.

These changes will be effective at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, and Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Nampa, Ontario and Baker City.

Emergency departments will remain open 24/7, while main hospital entrances will be open during normal business hours.

Special Olympics Idaho Penguin Plunge - event planned for April 11 has been postponed. New date will be scheduled once Eagle Island Park is reopened.

Sun Valley Film Festival - The annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 18-22, has been canceled. Organizers said they are looking forward to continuing the festival next year.

Sun Valley Resort - Effective March 16, Sun Valley Resort will close all mountain operations for the remainder of the 2019-20 winter season. According to a press release from Sun Valley CEO Bruce Ferry, all winter lift tickets or any other activity dated March 16, 2020 or earlier will be refunded.

Treefort Music Festival - The Treefort Music Fest, a popular event that brings thousands of people to Boise each year, has been postponed until the fall. Originally planned for March 25-29, it is now rescheduled for Sept. 23-27.

Wahooz, Pinz, Galaxy Events Center - closed until further notice.

YMCA - The Treasure Valley Family YMCA will close multiple sites on Monday, March 16 until March 22. All classes and programs, excluding Child Development, are now canceled. The YMCAs closed includes:

Caldwell YMCA

Downtown Boise YMCA

South Meridian YMCA

West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center

Healthy Living Center

YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir

WinCo Foods announced it will be temporarily closing various stores from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. over the next week so they can clean and restock.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus