KTVB launches new 5 p.m. show 'The 208' with a different approach to Idaho news

'The 208' may look and sound different than newscasts you’re used to. KTVB is focused on making it a conversation with the viewer.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB is officially launching a new 5 p.m show Thursday called "The 208."

Our mission on ‘The 208’ is to be smart, honest and (sometimes) funny. We also want to give your news a little more context and perspective.

The 208 team promises to hold themselves to that standard each day we come into the KTVB newsroom.

But here’s the thing: We want you – yes, you – to hold us to that standard, too. Did our story miss the mark? Text us. Want more information? Tweet us. Don’t like Brian’s tie today? Maybe keep that one to yourself. (Just kidding!) We want that feedback, too. Really.

We want you to engage with us and we want to engage with you. Tell us what’s meaningful, what’s maddening or what’s funny. We want to hear about it.

After all, many times we’re telling YOUR stories. And we can’t do that without you.

Join 'The 208' conversation:

The 30-minute show will be packed with original local stories, the type Idaho residents want to watch and engage with.

This show may look and sound different than newscasts most TV viewers are using used to, but our goal is to be smart, honest, and offer up perspective with a purpose … and a bit of personality.

And, full disclosure, we've been testing our new show's format for a few weeks now on KTVB Channel 7. And viewers have been noticing.

