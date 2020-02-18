x
Breakfast with Brad: Gov. Little talks growth, legislature while making his famous Idaho oatmeal

As Gov. Little showed us how to make his famous oatmeal, Brian Holmes and Joe Parris asked him about the status of Idaho's legislative session, and growth's impact.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little stopped by the KTVB Kitchen Monday morning to make his famous oatmeal.

As Gov. Little chopped apples and rinsed the quinoa, Brian Holmes and Joe Parris asked him about the status of Idaho's legislative session, and how growth continues to impact Idahoans across the state.

Watch the video above for more.

GOVERNOR BRAD LITTLE'S FAMOUS OATMEAL

Serves: 12

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup flax seed

1/3 cup Idaho quinoa (well-rinsed)

1 1/3 steel cut oats

1/4 tsp salt

2 Idaho apples, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

2 tsp walnuts, toasted & chopped

1 container of Chobani plain, non-fat yogurt

2 lemons

Idaho honey

Cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

  1. Boil 8 cups of water, then simmer and add flaxseed (cook for three minutes)
  2. Add quinoa, steel-cut oats and salt to simmering water (simmer for 10 minutes)
  3. Add chopped apples (simmer for another 10 minutes)
  4. Depending on the size and juiciness of apples, you may need more liquid. Adjust by adding more water or juice.
  5. Let cool, covered, for five minutes. Stores for two weeks in the refrigerator.
  6. Serve with Chobani yogurt, dried cherries and cranberries, walnuts, lemon zest, and juice, to taste and a tsp. of Idaho honey on top.
  7. Sprinkle with cinnamon


