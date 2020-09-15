x
208 Redial: Let's talk about Dugout Dick

For more than 60 years, he literally carved out a place for himself in a hillside near Salmon.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired November 15, 1999.

Richard Zimmerman -- If that name doesn't sound familiar, and you've lived in Idaho a while, then maybe this will help - Dugout Dick.

For more than 60 years, he literally carved out a place for himself in a hillside near Salmon.

In 1999, John Miller took off in an RV from the southern border to the northern tip of Idaho.

A few days into his trip, he came upon a hole in the wall in eastern Idaho. It was quite literally a hole chiselled into the mountainside near Salmon.

Turns out, it was just one of the dozens built over a 50-year time span by a modern-day cave dweller named, you guessed it- Dugout Dick.

