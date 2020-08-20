208 Redial: How to wash your chicken

Showing a dirty chicken to the Western Idaho Fair judges? That's a cockadoodle don't.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This video originally aired August 19, 2002

The first week of school typically coincides with the Western Idaho Fair. Unfortunately, this year a normally bustling Fairgrounds sits empty. No carnival rides, no deep-fried twinkies.

But there is some good news: the show must go on for the 4-H & FFA livestock competitions, which are being held at Expo Idaho this week.

In 2002, Idaho Life reporter John Miller spoke with a few participants and went through exactly what it takes to look good in front of the judging table.

Whether it's a bearded Millefleur, a Buff Orpington, or a Goldenlaced Whyandot, they've all got to be cleaned up for judging. That includes shampoo, conditioner, a blow-dry, nail trim, and thin coat of vaseline on their noggin to bring out the shine.

If you're now feeling inspired to wash your chicken, a word of advice: be careful to not over blowdry the chicken as it may become 'over-floofed.'