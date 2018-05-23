LIVE
voter guide
VOTER GUIDE: Statewide races, propositions for Idaho's Nov. 6 election
Idaho voters are set decide several major races, including electing a new governor and new member of Congress.
VOTER-GUIDE
VOTER GUIDE: County-by-county ballot breakdown for Idaho's Nov. 6 election
Idaho Voter Resources
7Investigates: Brad Little receiving big money from PACs, corporations
7Investigates: Paulette Jordan's campaign spent thousands on vague Wyoming-based companies
Middleton School District goes back to voters with bond for a third time
VERIFY: Are Paulette Jordan and Brad Little's Idaho education claims true?
Early voter turnout hits record high
Secretary of State candidate Jill Humble makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
Idaho governor candidate Paulette Jordan makes a one-minute pitch to voters on KTVB
Lt. Governor candidate Janice McGeachin makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
Lt. Governor candidate Kristin Collum makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
Gov. Otter endorses ballot initiative to revive horse racing
Otter says many aspects of Idaho's horse racing culture, including ranch work and rodeo, depend on a viable horse racing industry.
VERIFY: What would Prop 2 do for Idaho?
The new campaign ad makes several claims about what the passage of Proposition 2 would do for Idaho. But are they all true?
VERIFY: Is Prop 1 an unlimited expansion of gambling?
The latest KTVB ad-watch verifies claims made in a new anti Prop 1 campaign ad.
Ada County voters to decide on proposed increase to vehicle registration fees
Vehicle registration fees are currently $40, but depending on the type of car, some vehicle owners could see fees increase to $70.
Mostly sunny and hazy
The daily forecast from Idaho's most experienced weather team.
Sugar beet truck overturns at Nampa intersection
Boise State president screening committee selected
Shelters helping homeless community get out their vote
Sheriff: Hailey man slipped cuffs, grabbed for deputy's gun and Taser
Boise State football players tackle bullying with message of respect
Turn up the heat: How to safely keep your home warm this winter
$39 million levy for College of Western Idaho on the November ballot
CWI officials say that building would allow for the school to combine and consolidate all of the health science programs under one building and facility.
Idaho lieutenant governor candidates differ on Medicaid
Democrat Kristin Collum and Republican Janice McGeachin clashed over various issues in the latest debate.
Ballot initiatives, governor's race draw most campaign money
Campaign finance reports filed with the Secretary of State's office show how much money has been raised by the various campaigns.
Brad Little and Paulette Jordan go toe-to-toe in televised debate
Countdown to November election: A breakdown of new registered voters in Ada County
College of Idaho hosts discussion with gubernatorial candidates Little and Jordan
Both sides of Idaho's Medicaid expansion initiative weigh in on Prop 2
Lt. Gov. Brad Little talks Idaho issues in radio interview
Paulette Jordan answers questions on radio talk show amid Idaho campaign drama
Mega Millions jackpot: 12 cool things and 10 stupid things to buy with $1.6 billion
Rake Up Boise will help seniors and disabled persons on November 10
'This is just insane': Oregon mom of quadriplegic daughter watches as virus attacks other kids
‘Serial’ season 3 podcast based on Cleveland cases
Keith Urban grants dying fan her last concert wish, serenading her at bedside
'This has been my life's work': Ada County juvenile detention worker changes lives through music
