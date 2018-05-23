LIVE
68
Boise, ID

Boise Weather Summary: 68 degrees
voter guide

VOTER GUIDE: Statewide races, propositions for Idaho's Nov. 6 election
Idaho voters are set decide several major races, including electing a new governor and new member of Congress.
VOTER-GUIDE

Early voter turnout hits record high
ELECTIONS
Secretary of State candidate Jill Humble makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
VOTER-GUIDE
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
VOTER-GUIDE
Idaho governor candidate Paulette Jordan makes a one-minute pitch to voters on KTVB
VOTER-GUIDE
Lt. Governor candidate Janice McGeachin makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
VOTER-GUIDE
Lt. Governor candidate Kristin Collum makes a one-minute pitch to Idaho voters
VOTER-GUIDE
Mostly sunny and hazy
Mostly sunny and hazy
The daily forecast from Idaho's most experienced weather team.
FORECAST
27 seconds ago
Sugar beet truck overturns at Nampa intersection

Local News
Mega Millions jackpot: 12 cool things and 10 stupid things to buy with $1.6 billion
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Rake Up Boise will help seniors and disabled persons on November 10
COMMUNITY
'This is just insane': Oregon mom of quadriplegic daughter watches as virus attacks other kids
HEALTH
‘Serial’ season 3 podcast based on Cleveland cases
NEWS
Keith Urban grants dying fan her last concert wish, serenading her at bedside
NATION-WORLD
'This has been my life's work': Ada County juvenile detention worker changes lives through music
SEVENS-HERO
