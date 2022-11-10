Voter guide: Idaho general election, Nov. 8, 2022
The entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year.
Getting ready to vote
Registration, absentee ballots, finding your polling place
Statewide ballot measures
Idaho constitutional amendment and advisory question
U.S. congressional offices
U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, U.S. House District 2
Idaho statewide offices
Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney general, Supt. of Public Instruction
Idaho Legislature Districts 1-7
Senate and House
Idaho Legislature Districts 8-14
Senate and House
Idaho Legislature Districts 15-21
Senate and House
Idaho Legislature Districts 22-28
Senate and House
Idaho Legislature Districts 29-35
Senate and House
All of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature are up for election, or possible re-election, in the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Also on the ballot around Idaho are most county offices and two questions: one is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session; the other is an advisory vote, asking if you approve of the legislation passed in the recent special session that took place in August. The questions, which will appear at the end of your ballot, are also detailed in the Idaho Voter’s Pamphlet.
If you have not voted since the May 17 primary, there’s a good chance your polling place has changed. Make sure to double check your information and registration status on the Idaho Secretary of State’s official voting information website. Congressional and legislative districts were also redrawn for this year’s elections, starting with the primary. The redistricting commission’s final report is posted here. View the congressional district map here, and to find your legislative district, click here for the legislative district look-up tool.
A rundown of what’s on the ballot for federal and state offices is coming up, but first, some dates and deadlines to remember ahead of Election Day.
Getting ready to vote: Registration, absentee ballots, finding your polling place
- Friday, Oct. 14: Last day to pre-register to vote (5 p.m. at county clerk’s office or 11:59 p.m. online at voteidaho.gov)
- Friday, Oct. 28: Last day for registered voters to request an absentee ballot.
- Friday, Nov. 4: Last day for early or in-person absentee voting
- Tuesday, Nov. 8: Election Day; polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you have missed the deadline to pre-register, you may register at your polling place on Election Day. Voter identification requirements and information about registering at your polling place are available here.
Statewide ballot measures: Idaho constitutional amendment and advisory question
Idahoans will be asked to vote on two ballot issues in November. One is an Idaho constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to call itself back for a special session after it adjourns for the year. Currently, only the governor can call for a special session of the legislature.
The other is an advisory vote about the outcome of a special session in August that decided what Idaho would do with a record budget surplus.
Language regarding the measures is from the questions as printed on the ballot.
Proposed constitutional amendment: SJR 102
"Shall Section 8, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to provide that the Legislature must convene in organizational sessions commencing on the first Thursday of December after the general election, unless a different day shall have been appointed by law, and in special session by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than fifteen days following the receipt of a joint written petition of at least sixty percent of the membership of each house specifying subjects to be considered, and to provide that the Legislature shall have no power in such a special session to consider or pass any bills or resolutions on any subjects other than those specified in the petition and those necessary to provide for the expenses of the session?"
Idaho Advisory Question
“Do you approve or disapprove of the State of Idaho using the record budget surplus to refund $500 million back to hardworking Idaho taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, and put more money in our classrooms by increasing education and student funding by a record $410 million?
“Your approval of this effort would combat historic inflation by returning money to the taxpayers, creating a simple flat tax, and making the single largest investment in public education in Idaho history.”
U.S. congressional offices: U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, U.S. House District 2
U.S. Senate
- Scott Oh Cleveland (IND)
- Mike Crapo (REP)
- David Roth (DEM)
- Idaho Sierra Law (aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB)
- Ray J. Writz (CON)
U.S. House – 1st Congressional District
- Darian Drake (LIB)
- Russ Fulcher (REP)
- Kaylee Peterson (DEM)
U.S. House – 2nd Congressional District
- Wendy Norman (DEM)
- Mike Simpson (REP)
Idaho statewide offices: Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney general, Supt. of Public Instruction
Governor
- Ammon Bundy (IND)
- Chantyrose Davison (CON)
- Stephen Heidt (DEM)
- Brad Little (REP)
- Paul Sand (LIB)
Lieutenant Governor
- Scott Bedke (REP)
- Terri Pickens Manweiler (DEM)
- Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson) (CON)
Secretary of State
- Shawn Keenan (DEM)
- Phil McGrane (REP)
State Controller
- Dianna David (DEM)
- Miste Gardner (CON)
- Brandon D. Woolf (REP)
State Treasurer
- Julie A. Ellsworth (REP)
- Deborah Silver (DEM)
Attorney General
- Tom Arkoosh (DEM)
- Raul R. Labrador (REP)
Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Debbie Critchfield (REP)
- Terry L. Gilbert (DEM)
Idaho Legislature Districts 1-7: Senate and House
District 1
STATE SENATOR
- Scott Herndon (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE A
- Steve R. Johnson (DEM)
- Mark Sauter (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE B
- Sage Dixon (REP)
District 2
STATE SENATOR
- Phil Hart (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE A
- Heather Scott (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE B
- Dale Hawkins (REP)
- Jennifer Ann Luoma (LIB)
- Tom Stroschein (DEM)
District 3
STATE SENATOR
- Doug “Doug O” Okuniewicz (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE A
- Vito Barbieri (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE B
- Jordan Redman (REP)
District 4
STATE SENATOR
- Ben Toews (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE A
- Joe Alfieri (REP)
- Megan Dardis-Kunz (DEM)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE B
- Larry Bieber (DEM)
- Elaine Price (REP)
District 5
STATE SENATOR
- Carl Bjerke (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE A
- Kristy Reed Johnson (DEM)
- Ron Mendive (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE B
- Teresa Borrenpohl (DEM)
- Tony Wisniewski (REP)
District 6
STATE SENATOR
- Dan Foreman (REP)
- James Hartley (CON)
- David Nelson (DEM)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE A
- Trish Carter-Goodheart (DEM)
- Lori McCann (REP)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE B
- Tim Gresback (DEM)
- Brandon Mitchell (REP)
District 7
State Senator
- Cindy Carlson (REP)
State Representative A
- Mike Kingsley (REP)
State Representative B
- Charlie Shepherd (REP)
Idaho Legislature Districts 8-14: Senate and House
District 8
State Senator
- Geoff Schroeder (REP)
State Representative A
- Matthew “Matt” Bundy (REP)
- Steven W. Fell (CON)
State Representative B
- Megan C. Blanksma (REP)
- Tony Ullrich (CON)
District 9
State Senator
- Abby Lee (REP)
State Representative A
- Jacyn Gallagher (REP)
State Representative B
- Judy Boyle (REP)
District 10
State Senator
- Tammy Nichols (REP)
- Bob Solomon (DEM)
State Representative A
- Mike Moyle (REP)
State Representative B
- Bruce D. Skaug (REP)
District 11
State Senator
- Toni Ferro (DEM)
- Chris Trakel (REP)
State Representative A
- Robert Scoville (DEM)
- Julie K. Yamamoto (REP)
State Representative B
- Chris Allgood (REP)
- Marisela Pesina (DEM)
District 12
State Senator
- Ben Adams (REP)
State Representative A
- Jeff Cornilles (REP)
State Representative B
- Jaron Crane (REP)
District 13
State Senator
- Brian Lenney (REP)
State Representative A
- Brent J. Crane (REP)
- Petre Danaila (CON)
State Representative B
- Kenny Wroten (REP)
District 14
State Senator
- C. Scott Grow (REP)
- Robert Imhoff (LIB)
- Kirsten Faith Richardson (CON)
State Representative Position A
- Ted Hill (REP)
- Crystal Ivie (DEM)
State Representative Position B
- Shelley Brock (DEM)
- Josh Tanner (REP)
Idaho Legislature Districts 15-21: Senate and House
District 15
State Senator
- Sarah A. Clendenon (CON)
- Codi Galloway (REP)
- Rick Just (DEM)
State Representative Position A
- Steve Berch (DEM)
- Steve Keyser (REP)
State Representative Position B
- Dori Healey (REP)
- Jeff Nafsinger (DEM)
District 16
State Senator
- Dennis Mansfield (REP)
- Ali Rabe (DEM)
State Representative A
- Sonia Galaviz (DEM)
- Mark A. Montoya (REP)
- Wayne Richey (IND)
State Representative B
- Jackie Davidson (REP)
- Colin Nash (DEM)
District 17
State Senator
- Benjamin Donovan Chafetz (REP)
- Carrie Semmelroth (DEM)
State Representative A
- John Gannon (DEM)
- April Larson (REP)
State Representative B
- Sue Chew (DEM)
- Mary Ellen Nourse (REP)
District 18
State Senator
- Dan Bridges (REP)
- Janie Ward-Engelking (DEM)
State Representative A
- MaryKate Johnson (REP)
- Ilana Rubel (DEM)
State Representative B
- Brooke Green (DEM)
- Gregory T. Holtz (REP)
District 19
State Senator
- Blair Moss (REP)
- Melissa Wintrow (DEM)
State Representative A
- Melissa J. Christian (REP)
- Lauren Necochea (DEM)
State Representative B
- James Faasau (REP)
- Chris Mathias (DEM)
District 20
State Senator
- Chuck Winder (REP)
State Representative A
- Joe Palmer (REP)
State Representative B
- James D. Holtzclaw (REP)
District 21
State Senator
- Treg A. Bernt (REP)
- Monica McKinley (CON)
State Representative A
- Josi Christensen (DEM)
- Mike Long (LIB)
- James Petzke (REP)
- Daniel Weston (CON)
State Representative B
- Jeff Ehlers (REP)
Idaho Legislature Districts 22-28: Senate and House
District 22
State Senator
- Lori Den Hartog (REP)
- Brendan J. Gomez (CON)
- Pat Soulliere (DEM)
State Representative A
- Natalie R. MacLachlan (DEM)
- John Vander Woude (REP)
State Representative B
- Jason A. Monks (REP)
- Dawn Pierce (DEM)
District 23
State Senator
- Jon Basabe (LIB)
- Todd Lakey (REP)
- Mik Lose (DEM)
State Representative Position A
- Melissa Durrant (REP)
State Representative Position B
- Tina Lambert (REP)
District 24
State Senator
- Glenneda Zuiderveld (REP)
State Representative A
- Chenele Dixon (REP)
State Representative B
- Steve Miller (REP)
District 25
State Senator
- Linda Wright Hartgen (REP)
- Paul Thompson (CON)
State Representative A
- Lance Clow (REP)
State Representative B
- Liyah Babayan (IND)
- Gregory Lanting (REP)
District 26
State Senator
- Laurie Lickley (REP)
- Ron C. Taylor (DEM)
State Representative A
- Ned Burns (DEM)
- Mike Pohanka (REP)
State Representative B
- Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (DEM)
- Jack Nelsen (REP)
District 27
State Senator
- Kelly Anthon (REP)
- Bill Drury (IND)
State Representative A
- Douglas T. Pickett (REP)
State Representative B
- Clay Handy (REP)
District 28
State Senator
- Jim Guthrie (REP)
- Mike Saville (IND)
State Representative A
- Richard “Rick” Cheatum (REP)
State Representative B
- Dan Garner (REP)
Idaho Legislature Districts 29-35: Senate and House
District 29
State Senator
- James D. Ruchti (DEM)
- David T. Worley (REP)
State Representative A
- Dustin Whitney Manwaring (REP)
- Mary Shea (DEM)
State Representative B
- Nate Roberts (DEM)
- Jake Stevens (REP)
District 30
State Senator
- David Archuleta (DEM)
- Julie VanOrden (REP)
State Representative A
- David Cannon (REP)
State Representative B
- Travis Oler (DEM)
- Julianne Young (REP)
District 31
State Senator
- Van Burtenshaw (REP)
State Representative A
- Connie Delaney (DEM)
- Jerald Raymond (REP)
State Representative B
- Rod Furniss (REP)
- Wayne Talmadge (DEM)
District 32
State Senator
- Kevin Cook (REP)
State Representative A
- Stephanie Jo Mickelson (REP)
State Representative B
- Wendy Horman (REP)
District 33
State Senator
- Dave Lent (REP)
State Representative A
- Barbara Ehardt (REP)
- Miranda Marquit (DEM)
State Representative B
- Marco Erickson (REP)
District 34
State Senator
- Doug Ricks (REP)
State Representative A
- Jon O. Weber (REP)
State Representative B
- Britt Raybould (REP)
District 35
State Senator
- Mark Harris (REP)
State Representative A
- Kevin Andrus (REP)
State Representative B
- Hyrum F. Johnson (IND)
- Josh Wheeler (REP)
