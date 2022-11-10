Voter guide: Idaho general election, Nov. 8, 2022

Idahoans will be asked to vote on two ballot issues in November. One is an Idaho constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to call itself back for a special session after it adjourns for the year. Currently, only the governor can call for a special session of the legislature.

Proposed constitutional amendment: SJR 102

"Shall Section 8, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to provide that the Legislature must convene in organizational sessions commencing on the first Thursday of December after the general election, unless a different day shall have been appointed by law, and in special session by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than fifteen days following the receipt of a joint written petition of at least sixty percent of the membership of each house specifying subjects to be considered, and to provide that the Legislature shall have no power in such a special session to consider or pass any bills or resolutions on any subjects other than those specified in the petition and those necessary to provide for the expenses of the session?"