Idaho school bond and levy elections March 14

Kuna and Nampa are two of the school districts with major bond measures on the ballot in the upcoming election.

There are no statewide issues on the March 14 ballot, only bonds or levies submitted individually by local school boards. Counties and school districts in southwest and south-central Idaho submitting measures to voters are listed below and in the chapters at the top of this story.

March 14 is the first of four election days on the 2023 Idaho Consolidated Election Calendar , and dozens of school districts around Idaho have bonds or levies, or both, on the ballot.

Dates to remember : Registration, early voting, absentee ballots

Early in-person voting is available Feb. 27 through March 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, in counties that offer it.

Voters wanting to vote by absentee ballot have until Friday, March 3, to submit an application, which must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m. March 3. Those who cannot be present for voting on Election Day due to hospitalization that began after the deadline may apply for an emergency absentee ballot between March 9 and 5 p.m. on March 13.