Idaho local elections May 16, 2023: What's on the ballot
A big levy for the West Ada School District, library board seats, and Cascade fire and hospital funding are some of the issues up for a vote.
Brian Myrick
-
Ada County
Kuna and Meridian library boards, West Ada S.D.
-
Adams County
Salmon River School District
-
Blaine County
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley
-
Camas County
Cemetery levy
-
Canyon County
Parma, Vallivue, West Ada schools; Golden Gate Highway; Kuna library board
-
Cassia County
Burley library levy, Burley Highway District
-
Elmore County
Atlanta Highway District
-
Gem County
Emmett School District
-
Gooding County
Hagerman water bond; Hagerman school levy
-
Idaho County
Salmon River School District
-
Lincoln County
Shoshone Highway District
-
Minidoka County
Burley library levy
-
Owyhee County
Homedale Highway District
-
Payette County
Joint School District 371J levy
-
Twin Falls County
Hagerman school levy
-
Valley County
Cascade hospital bond, Cascade fire levy
-
Washington County
Weiser school facilities levy, Joint School District 371J supplemental levy
A proposed levy to raise funds for school construction and maintenance in Idaho's largest school district, the West Ada School District, is just one of the local issues up for a vote in the upcoming May 16 election.
More information about what's on the ballot in southwest and south-central Idaho is posted for each county below, and can be accessed by clicking one of the chapter links at the top of this story.
What voters throughout Idaho need to know
Friday, April 21, is the last day to register to vote using the state’s online registration system. After that, Idaho residents may register at a polling place on Election Day or at an in-person early voting location.
Absentee ballots may be requested through May 5, but only if you have registered or updated your registration by April 21.
In-person early voting is open May 1-12, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the counties offering that option.
Under Idaho law, voters are required to show photo identification. If a voter is registered but not able to show an acceptable ID, the voter may sign a personal identification affidavit instead, swearing their stated identity is true under penalty of perjury. More information about identification requirements is available here.
More questions? Ask your county clerk. Go here for contact information for elections clerks in all 44 of Idaho's counties.
Ada County: Kuna and Meridian library boards, West Ada S.D.
Kuna Library District Trustee
Six-year term (vote for one)
- Teresa Haldorson
- Barb Powell
Meridian Library Trustee
4-year term (Vote for one)
- Josh Cummings
- David J. Tizekker
6-year term (Vote for one)
- Destinie Hart
- Xavier Torres
West Ada School District
Plant Facilities Reserve Levy – requires 55% voting in favor to pass
Amount: Up to $50 million for Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2023, and continuing each year in the amount of up to $50 million for 10 years through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2033.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $89.45 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Adams County: Salmon River School District
ADAMS COUNTY
Salmon River School District
Supplemental Levy – requires simple majority (more than 50%) voting in favor to pass
Amount: $495,000 for one year (for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023)
Purpose: “Supplementing payment of all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District;” The uses and approximate amount of levy funds to be allocated to each use are as follows:
- Teacher salaries: $120,000
- Classified staff: $80,000
- Additional special education teacher and aides: $140,000
- Extracurricular services and tech: $155,000
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $172.52 per $100,000 of December taxable assessed values based on the current conditions.
Blaine County: Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley
City of Hailey
Special municipal revenue bond – wastewater system
Purpose: Financing the design, acquisition and construction of certain improvements to the City of Hailey’s wastewater treatment system and facilities. Improvements to be financed by the sale of the proposed bonds include construction, repair, replacement and rehabilitation of the City’s wastewater treatment system due to its deterioration over time, including replacement of the system’s Headworks facility and other improvements and betterments to the system required to ensure the safe and continued operation of the system.
Amount: Up to $6 million (principal) to be repaid over 20 years. The total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate of 4.56% per annum, is approximately $10.9 million.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: None. The bonds will be repaid from the revenues of the city’s wastewater system.
Special non-property tax election – Modifying purpose of hotel/motel and rental car sales tax
Question: Shall the City of Hailey adopt Hailey Ordinance No. 1319?
The ordinance modifies the purpose of the 1% tax imposed and collected on the total amount charged for rental use or temporary occupancy of a room and/or the living unit in a hotel or motel and the 1% tax on the total amount charged for rental use of a rental vehicle, by dividing same and applying 0.5% as follows:
- Maintaining and increasing commercial air service to Friedman Memorial Airport through the use of Minimum Revenue Guarantees or other inducements to providers
- Promoting and marketing the existing service and any future service to increase passengers
- For all ancillary costs associated with the ongoing effort to maintain and increase commercial air service, including reasonable program management costs and busing due to flight diversion(s)
- Direct costs to collect and enforce the tax, including administrative and legal fees
In the event the Joint Powers Agreement is dissolved, under the authority of which the Sun Valley Air Service Board exists and is authorized to spend 0.5% of the non-property taxes collected from the Rental Vehicle and Hotel-Motel Occupancy Taxes, and the non-property tax of 0.5% collected until such time for air services shall continue to be collected and shall be spent for the general purposes of the tax described in Hailey Code Section 5.32.50.A.(1)-(8).
And applying 0.5% as follows:
- Developing community housing for families living and working in Hailey
- For all ancillary costs associated with the ongoing effort to develop community housing for families living and working in Hailey
- Direct costs to collect and enforce the tax, including administrative and legal fees
All other aspects of the certain local option non-property tax approved by the voters in May of 2020 as Ordinance 1257, the definitions and specific tax approved therein, the exact purpose or purposes thereof for which the revenues would be used, and the duration and term of same, will remain unchanged.
City of Ketchum
1% Local Option Tax modification
Question: “Shall the City of Ketchum adopt Ordinance No. 1244 amending previously voter-approved Ordinance 1166, which provides for the collection of a 1% local non-property tax to maintain and increase commercial air service to Friedman Memorial Airport through promotion and minimum revenue guarantees? There is no proposed increase in existing local-option taxes.”
Ordinance No. 1244 proposes the following changes:
- Extension of existing 1% local option non-property tax for a period of five years from its effective date of July 1, 2023
- Half of the one percent to be allocated for the ongoing purpose of preservation and support of air service
- Half of the one percent to be allocated solely for the purpose of preservation and creation of community housing
“This is an extension of the existing one percent local-option tax with a modified allocation of purposes. There is no proposed increase in existing local-option taxes.”
City of Sun Valley
0.5% Local Option Tax for Air
Question: “Shall the City of Sun Valley adopt Ordinance 572 amending the previously voter-approved 1% local non-property tax designated to the purpose of maintaining and increasing commercial air service to Friedman Memorial Airport? The local option tax designated for supporting air service would be reduced to 0.5% and extended for five years.”
Ordinance No. 572 proposes the following changes:
- Replacing the existing local-option tax with a 0.5% local-option non-property tax for air for a period of five years from July 1, 2023
- Designating this 0.5% local-option tax for the purpose of supporting commercial air services
“There is no proposed increase in existing local-option taxes.”
Camas County: Cemetery levy
Camas County Cemetery District
Temporary override of property tax levy
Question: “Shall the Camas County Cemetery District be authorized to temporarily override the current property tax levy in accordance with Idaho code 63-802?”
Purpose: To improve, develop, maintain and operate the district’s four cemeteries, as well as organize, computerize and maintain all documents and records.
Total requested amount: $28,574 per year for two years. The current tax levy is $4,757 per year.
Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: “The override levy would add approximately $11.55 per $100,000 of assessed value per year.” The current property tax levy is $1.92 per $100,000 of assessed value per year.
Canyon County: Parma, Vallivue, West Ada schools; Golden Gate Highway; Kuna library board
Parma School District
Two-year supplemental levy – requires simple majority (at least 50%) voting in favor to pass
Amount: $400,000 per year for a period of two years, commencing with the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023
Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses for maintaining and operating the schools of the District. The purposes and approximate amount of levy funds to be allocated to each use are as follows:
- Classified salaries and benefits: $116,000 in first year of levy; $119,480 in second year
- Certified salaries and benefits: $149,000 in first year; $152,000 in second year
- Extracurricular coaching stipends: $51,000 each year for both years
- Extracurricular services (non-reimbursable field trips, athletic bussing, driver salaries): $16,000 each year for both years
- Technology (flat-panel screens, software licenses, upgrades, etc.): $19,000 for first year; $12,520 for second year
- School resource officer: $49,000 each year for both years
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $46.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. According to the statement on the ballot, there would be a tax rate decrease with this approval compared to the last supplemental levy.
Vallivue School District
Special general obligation bond – requires 66.67% (2/3) voting in favor to pass
Amount: Up to $78 million (principal amount) to be repaid over 20 years. The total amount, including principal, plus nearly $38.7 million (based on anticipated rate of 3.77% per annum), less nearly $29.3 million in estimated bond levy equalization payments, is approximately $87.4 million.
Purpose: Finance costs of acquiring and building two new elementary schools; repairing, renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing other existing schools and facilities, including but not limited to new roofs and HVAC systems at Vallivue High School and East Canyon Elementary; and purchasing improved and unimproved land for future school sites and various school facilities.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $47 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District’s existing bond levy is expected to decrease by $47 per $100,000, so the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is not expected to increase.
West Ada School District
Plant Facilities Reserve Levy – requires 55% voting in favor to pass
Amount: Up to $50 million for Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2023, and continuing each year in the amount of up to $50 million for 10 years through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2033.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $89.45 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Golden Gate Highway District
Commissioner Sub-District 3 (Vote for one)
- Bree Walker
- Fred Sarceda
Kuna Library District Trustee
Six-year term (vote for one)
- Teresa Haldorson
- Barb Powell
Cassia County: Burley library levy, Burley Highway District
City of Burley
Library levy (combine Cassia County and Minidoka County results)
Amount: $350,000 per year for two years (tax years 2023 and 2024)
Purpose: To provide 61% of the general operating funds for the library and for an improved patron experience by using funds to make available access to member libraries, which share materials for the benefit of patrons. Levy funds shall also be used for software and equipment systems and the purchase of e-books, audio, and visual library materials. The funds shall also be used to pay for a program librarian, librarians and support staff salaries, and to provide service and maintenance, as well as fund contracted internet technical support and salaries for junior resource interns to help teach job skills.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $21.88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Burley Highway District
Commissioner Sub-District 3
- Michael Glen Searle
- Gaylen Smyer
Elmore County: Atlanta Highway District
Atlanta Highway District
Commissioner 1
- Darrell Coleman
- Jerry Hardy
Commissioner 3
- Gary M. Cram
Gem County: Emmett School District
Supplemental levy 1
Purpose: Carberry and Shadow Butte elementary schools’ roof removal and replacement, building entry updates, lighting and security cameras, interior door ADA-compliant hardware, and other maintenance items of the District.
Amount: $600,000 per year for two years
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: For proposed levy, $20.98 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District has an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2023, and currently costs $35 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Supplemental levy 2
Purpose: To support current staffing levels and provide additional support for special education and counseling.
Amount: $400,000 per year for two years
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: For proposed levy, $13.99 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District has an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2023, and currently costs $35 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Gooding County: Hagerman water bond; Hagerman school levy
City of Hagerman
Special revenue bond election – water system
Purpose: Improvements to the water system, to include an increase in water supplies, disinfection, storage, pumping, additional distribution lines, and controls. The City currently has outstanding long-term indebtedness of $2,224,424 paid solely from wastewater system revenues.
Amount: Not to exceed $4.8 million (principal) to be repaid over 40 years, solely from water system revenues. Anticipated interest rate on bonds is 2.75%. Total interest estimated to be paid over life of bonds is about $3.1 million.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: Since the bond will be paid solely from water revenues, there will be no property tax authorized on any taxable assessed value.
Hagerman School District (combine results for Gooding and Twin Falls counties)
Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy – 55% of vote in favor required for approval
Amount: Up to $400,000 per year for five years “for the purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities levies.”
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $102.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. “If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to remain unchanged.”
Idaho County: Salmon River School District
Salmon River School District
Supplemental Levy – requires simple majority (more than 50%) voting in favor to pass
Amount: $495,000 for one year (for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023)
Purpose: “Supplementing payment of all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District;” The uses and approximate amount of levy funds to be allocated to each use are as follows:
- Teacher salaries: $120,000
- Classified staff: $80,000
- Additional special education teacher and aides: $140,000
- Extracurricular services and tech: $155,000
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $172.52 per $100,000 of December taxable assessed values based on the current conditions.
Lincoln County: Shoshone Highway District
Shoshone Highway District #2
Zone 3 Commissioner
Anthony Owens
Mark R. Kime
Minidoka County: Burley library levy
City of Burley
Library levy
Amount: $350,000 per year for two years (tax years 2023 and 2024)
Purpose: To provide 61% of the general operating funds for the library and for an improved patron experience by using funds to make available access to member libraries, which share materials for the benefit of patrons. Levy funds shall also be used for software and equipment systems and the purchase of e-books, audio, and visual library materials. The funds shall also be used to pay for a program librarian, librarians and support staff salaries, and to provide service and maintenance, as well as fund contracted internet technical support and salaries for junior resource interns to help teach job skills.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $21.88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Owyhee County: Homedale Highway District
Sub-district 1
- Eric Kushlan
- Andrew Eubanks
- Dennis W. Uria
Payette County: Joint School District 371J levy
Joint School District 371J, Payette and Washington counties
Supplemental levy
Purposes: Curriculum for K-5 ELA, grades 6-8 science, grades 6-8 social studies, and other as approved by the trustees ($500,000); repair and upgrade existing track ($200,000); compensation and benefits to retain teachers and staff ($110,000); field maintenance equipment ($100,000); building security ($90,000).
Total amount: $1 million ($500,000 per year for two years)
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $44.91 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2023, and that currently costs $35.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to increase by $8.98.
Twin Falls County: Hagerman school levy
Hagerman School District
Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy – 55% of vote in favor required for approval
Amount: Up to $400,000 per year for five years “for the purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities levies.”
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $102.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. “If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to remain unchanged.”
Valley County: Cascade hospital bond, Cascade fire levy
Cascade Hospital District
Special Bond Election – 2/3 supermajority (66.67%) in favor required for approval
Purpose: To pay the cost of constructing a district hospital.
Amount/term: Up to $40 million over 30 years; anticipated interest rate is 3% per annum. Total amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds is $60.77 million (principal plus interest).
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $93.05 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Cascade Rural Fire District
Special Tax Levy – 2/3 supermajority (66.67%) in favor required for approval
Purpose: To defray the costs of staffing, hiring additional firefighter/EMTs, equipping and maintaining the Fire District’s operations, purchasing additional apparatus and facilities to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services commencing with the Fiscal Year 2024, and which shall then be established as the base budget for the purposes of Idaho Code 63-802.
Amount: $650,000 per year
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $51.94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based upon current conditions.
Washington County: Weiser school facilities levy, Joint School District 371J supplemental levy
Weiser School District
Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy Election — 55% of vote in favor required to pass
Question: Shall the Board of Trustees of the Weiser School District be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of 55% of the electors of the District voting in the election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to $310,000 for four years through fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, for the purposes permitted by law for school plant facilities levies?
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $36.85 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2023, and currently costs $36.85 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Joint School District 371J, Payette and Washington counties
Supplemental levy
Purposes: Curriculum for K-5 ELA, grades 6-8 science, grades 6-8 social studies, and other as approved by the trustees ($500,000); repair and upgrade existing track ($200,000); compensation and benefits to retain teachers and staff ($110,000); field maintenance equipment ($100,000); building security ($90,000).
Total amount: $1 million ($500,000 per year for two years)
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $44.91 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2023, and that currently costs $35.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to increase by $8.98.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. After the polls close, check in with KTVB.COM and Idaho's News Channel 7 as election results come in.
