Idaho local elections May 16, 2023: What's on the ballot

A big levy for the West Ada School District, library board seats, and Cascade fire and hospital funding are some of the issues up for a vote.

More questions? Ask your county clerk. Go here for contact information for elections clerks in all 44 of Idaho's counties.

Under Idaho law, voters are required to show photo identification. If a voter is registered but not able to show an acceptable ID, the voter may sign a personal identification affidavit instead, swearing their stated identity is true under penalty of perjury. More information about identification requirements is available here .

In-person early voting is open May 1-12, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the counties offering that option.

Absentee ballots may be requested through May 5, but only if you have registered or updated your registration by April 21.

Friday, April 21, is the last day to register to vote using the state’s online registration system . After that, Idaho residents may register at a polling place on Election Day or at an in-person early voting location.

What voters throughout Idaho need to know

A proposed levy to raise funds for school construction and maintenance in Idaho's largest school district, the West Ada School District, is just one of the local issues up for a vote in the upcoming May 16 election.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $89.45 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Amount: Up to $50 million for Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2023, and continuing each year in the amount of up to $50 million for 10 years through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2033.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $172.52 per $100,000 of December taxable assessed values based on the current conditions.

Purpose: “Supplementing payment of all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District;” The uses and approximate amount of levy funds to be allocated to each use are as follows:

Blaine County : Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley

City of Hailey

Special municipal revenue bond – wastewater system

Purpose: Financing the design, acquisition and construction of certain improvements to the City of Hailey’s wastewater treatment system and facilities. Improvements to be financed by the sale of the proposed bonds include construction, repair, replacement and rehabilitation of the City’s wastewater treatment system due to its deterioration over time, including replacement of the system’s Headworks facility and other improvements and betterments to the system required to ensure the safe and continued operation of the system.

Amount: Up to $6 million (principal) to be repaid over 20 years. The total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate of 4.56% per annum, is approximately $10.9 million.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: None. The bonds will be repaid from the revenues of the city’s wastewater system.

Special non-property tax election – Modifying purpose of hotel/motel and rental car sales tax

Question: Shall the City of Hailey adopt Hailey Ordinance No. 1319?

The ordinance modifies the purpose of the 1% tax imposed and collected on the total amount charged for rental use or temporary occupancy of a room and/or the living unit in a hotel or motel and the 1% tax on the total amount charged for rental use of a rental vehicle, by dividing same and applying 0.5% as follows:

Maintaining and increasing commercial air service to Friedman Memorial Airport through the use of Minimum Revenue Guarantees or other inducements to providers

Promoting and marketing the existing service and any future service to increase passengers

For all ancillary costs associated with the ongoing effort to maintain and increase commercial air service, including reasonable program management costs and busing due to flight diversion(s)

Direct costs to collect and enforce the tax, including administrative and legal fees

In the event the Joint Powers Agreement is dissolved, under the authority of which the Sun Valley Air Service Board exists and is authorized to spend 0.5% of the non-property taxes collected from the Rental Vehicle and Hotel-Motel Occupancy Taxes, and the non-property tax of 0.5% collected until such time for air services shall continue to be collected and shall be spent for the general purposes of the tax described in Hailey Code Section 5.32.50.A.(1)-(8).

And applying 0.5% as follows:

Developing community housing for families living and working in Hailey

For all ancillary costs associated with the ongoing effort to develop community housing for families living and working in Hailey

Direct costs to collect and enforce the tax, including administrative and legal fees

All other aspects of the certain local option non-property tax approved by the voters in May of 2020 as Ordinance 1257, the definitions and specific tax approved therein, the exact purpose or purposes thereof for which the revenues would be used, and the duration and term of same, will remain unchanged.

City of Ketchum

1% Local Option Tax modification

Question: “Shall the City of Ketchum adopt Ordinance No. 1244 amending previously voter-approved Ordinance 1166, which provides for the collection of a 1% local non-property tax to maintain and increase commercial air service to Friedman Memorial Airport through promotion and minimum revenue guarantees? There is no proposed increase in existing local-option taxes.”

Ordinance No. 1244 proposes the following changes:

Extension of existing 1% local option non-property tax for a period of five years from its effective date of July 1, 2023

Half of the one percent to be allocated for the ongoing purpose of preservation and support of air service

Half of the one percent to be allocated solely for the purpose of preservation and creation of community housing

“This is an extension of the existing one percent local-option tax with a modified allocation of purposes. There is no proposed increase in existing local-option taxes.”

City of Sun Valley

0.5% Local Option Tax for Air

Question: “Shall the City of Sun Valley adopt Ordinance 572 amending the previously voter-approved 1% local non-property tax designated to the purpose of maintaining and increasing commercial air service to Friedman Memorial Airport? The local option tax designated for supporting air service would be reduced to 0.5% and extended for five years.”

Ordinance No. 572 proposes the following changes:

Replacing the existing local-option tax with a 0.5% local-option non-property tax for air for a period of five years from July 1, 2023

Designating this 0.5% local-option tax for the purpose of supporting commercial air services