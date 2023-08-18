Idaho August school bond and levy elections

School districts around the state have some bonds and levies on the ballot this year.

BOISE, Idaho — While many voters are already looking ahead to the general election in November that will decide the next mayor in several cities, an election this month will decide funding requests for several school districts in southwest Idaho.

Four school districts in five Idaho counties have either a bond or levy on this year's ballot.

The State of Idaho allows school districts to hold elections in both March and August rather than the typical election months of May and November.

Ada County, home to the two largest school districts in the state (West Ada and Boise), does not have anything on the ballot this year.

If you have not registered to vote, you may do so at your polling place on the day of the election. Polling locations for the Aug. 29 election are those designated by your county clerk. Unlike primary elections, party affiliation does not apply to the August election.

Early voting is available from Aug. 14-25 in counties that offer it.

Voters interested in voting absentee have until Friday, Aug. 18, to file an application.

Contact information for county clerks, a tool to find your polling location and other resources are available at the Idaho Secretary of State's official election website.

Here are the issues on this year's ballots, organized by school district:

Vallivue School District (Canyon County)

Supplemental Levy - Needs simple majority to pass

Purpose: District-wide enhancement programs, transportation, classroom curriculum, salaries and benefits, technology devices and support

Amount: $7 million per year for two years, for a total of $14 million.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $76 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy places and existing levy that expires on June 24, 2024, and that currently costs $49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Therefore, if the levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to increase the tax by $27 per $100,000 pf taxable assessed value.

Valley School District (Jerome County)

Supplemental Levy - Needs simple majority to pass

Purpose: Salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, non-reimbursable student travel expenses

Amount: $300,000 per years for two years, for a total of $600,000.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

Shoshone School District (Lincoln and Jerome counties)

Special General Obligation Bond - Needs 66.7% in favor to pass

Purpose:

Financing the costs of acquiring and constructing a new entrance, administrative office and extension to the elementary school

Renovating and remodeling the high school, including modifications to the entrance, acquiring and constructing office additions and security enhancements

Acquiring and constructing a new multipurpose facility

Renovating other existing school facilities, and costs and related expenses

Amount: Up to $8.2 million over 20 years.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $127.86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

Castleford School District (Owyhee and Twin Falls counties)

Supplemental Levy - Needs simple majority to pass

Purpose:

Repairs, replacement, maintenance of facilities

Salaries and benefits (coaches, teachers, support staff)

Curriculum

Extra-Curricular Services (field trips, athletic bussing)

Classroom supplies and materials

Amount: $350,000 per year for two years, for a total of $700,000.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.