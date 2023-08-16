McLean leads Masterson in mayoral campaign fundraising

Since the beginning of the year, McLean has out fundraised Masterson by about $100,000. Less than 90 days remain.

BOISE, Idaho — There are a few different windows into the campaign finances of the candidates that want to lead Idaho's most populated city.

We will circle back to all of this after the election, but for now, the fundraising gives an interesting view out of Boise.

Less than 90 days until decision day in the Boise Mayoral race, and already, close to $400,000 has been raised for two top candidates: incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean, and her challenger Mike Masterson -- the former Boise Police Chief.

Tracking back to Jan. 1 of this year, Mayor Lauren McLean has raised $263,308 from 626 individual donors.

In the same time frame, Mike Masterson has raised $152,081 from 390 individual donors.

Important to note, McLean has been in the race longer than Masterson. The Masterson campaign first saw donations in late March as a run for office was rolled out. McLean received her first contribution the first week of the year.

If you look at the donation window for both campaigns beginning on March 24th, when Masterson first saw donations, numbers tell a similar story.

From March 24 until now the McLean campaign has raised $165,663 from 428 donors. In the same frame, Masterson raised $152,081 from 390 donors.

Masterson officially launched his campaign with an event on May 23, about two months after his first donation was submitted. From then until now there is a slightly different story than the previous windows.

Since that day in May, Masterson has raised $108,080 from 268 donors. McLean raised $79,880 from 212 donors during the same stretch.

Overall, since the beginning of the year, the McLean and Masterson campaigns have raised a total of $416,389 from 1,016 donors.