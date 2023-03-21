Why more than 74,000 Idaho voter registrations have been canceled

The names were removed from the voter registration system following a review that's required by law after every general election.

BOISE, Idaho — County elections offices throughout the state of Idaho recently removed a total 74,332 people registered to vote from the voter rolls, the Idaho Secretary of State's Office announced Tuesday.

The names were removed after a review and maintenance of the voter registration system, and were removed because of inactivity, because of a change of address, or because an individual was otherwise determined to be ineligible to vote.

Such reviews take place every other year. Idaho law directs county clerks to examine the election register within 120 days after the general election and to cancel the registrations of those who have not voted for the last four years. Regular list maintenance occurs throughout the year, comparing information with the Bureau of Vital Statistics, the Department of Correction, and other government databases, according to the Secretary of State's office.

"Maintaining accurate voter rolls is essential to the integrity of our elections," Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in a news release. "We want to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote and that their information is up to date."

Prior to canceling voter registrations, county elections office sent notices to the affected individuals.

Is your registration up to date? Here's how to check

Those who have not cast a ballot in the last four years may re-register at the Secretary of State's official Vote Idaho website, at a county elections office, or at the polls during early voting or on Election Day. Idahoans also may check their voter records and designated polling places on the Vote Idaho site.

The next election day on Idaho's 2023 election calendar is May 16. The deadline to pre-register is April 21. Otherwise, Idaho residents may register at a polling place on the day of the election or during the early-voting period. There are no statewide candidates or statewide ballot measures up for a vote, but individual cities, school districts, library districts, highway districts and other local political subdivisions around the state are holding elections.

