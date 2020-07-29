Idaho coronavirus latest: 7 deaths reported, including first in Boise County

Follow along as we track the latest live coronavirus updates.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

Facts:

Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho.The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13. and was extended once, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.

The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.

Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.

Tuesday, July 28

7:47 p.m. - 550 new cases, 7 additional deaths reported on Tuesday

550 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide on Tuesday, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local health districts.

Of those new cases, 173 were in Ada County, 76 were in Canyon County and 45 were in Twin Falls County.

Seven additional deaths were also confirmed on Tuesday, including one person in the 30 to 39 age range. Ada, Canyon, and Twin Falls counties each reported two deaths. One death was reported in Boise County, its first since the pandemic began.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho is now at 18,114. The death toll stands at 161.

For a closer look at coronavirus numbers statewide, with county-by-county breakdowns and trends, check out our interactive map and timelines.

5:04 p.m. - First Boise County resident dies from COVID-19

A Boise County man in his 80s has become the first Boise County resident to die from COVID-19-related illness, Central District Health announced Monday afternoon.

According to the health district, 32 coronavirus cases have been identified in the county.

"We express our deepest sympathies to those impacted by the recent COVID-19 related death in Boise County," CDH director Russ Duke said in a statement. " As we see more people in rural areas of our health district affected by COVID-19, it serves as a good reminder that wearing face coverings out in public and keeping ourselves physically distanced are the greatest tools we have to help protect our fellow Idahoans at this time.

"Anyone visiting our remote counties, for any reason, needs to follow this guidance to help protect people living in those areas where access to immediate healthcare is limited." Duke added.

Monday, July 27

7:35 p.m. - Six deaths reported in the Treasure Valley; Canyon County tops state in new daily cases

Idaho added 427 confirmed and 38 probable cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to data released by public health districts and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Canyon County was the state's hot spot on Monday with 145 new confirmed cases. Ada County had the second most with 82, and Bonneville County was third with 54.

Seven deaths were reported on Monday - three in Ada County, three in Canyon County, and one in Bannock County. The statewide death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 154.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,564 people in Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 209 people were hospitalized due to the virus, and 40 of those patients were in the ICU, according to data provided by the state.

