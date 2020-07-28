Live at 4 p.m.: Central District Health meets with education leaders about school reopening plan

The public health district will also discuss "potential actions to protect life, health, and safety within the District as to the COVID-19 Pandemic."

BOISE, Idaho — At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Central District Health is scheduled to meet with several education leaders to discuss Idaho's school reopening plan. Following that discussion, the district's board will discuss possible new public health orders for the district or Ada County.

The meeting, which is being held over a video conference call, will be live streamed on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

This article will be updated as the meeting goes on with new details and quotes from officials.

CDH will meet with Debbie Critchfield, the president of the Idaho State Board of Education, Superintendent of McCall-Donnelly Schools Jim Foudy, and David Reinhart, the assistant superintendent of School Services.

According to the district, their meeting with education leaders will be over the "Idaho Back to School Framework and school readiness."

