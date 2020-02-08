Idaho coronavirus latest: Gem State inches closer to 20,000 confirmed cases after over 350 were reported Saturday

Follow along as we track the latest live coronavirus updates. Idaho currently has 19,882 cases, 196 deaths and 7,146 recoveries.

Saturday, August 1

5:31 p.m. - Idaho adds over 350 cases, inches closer to 20,000 confirmed cases

The Department of Health and Welfare reported 379 confirmed cases and seven probable cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 21,114. Out of that, 19,882 cases are confirmed.

Since the pandemic began, 856 people have been hospitalized, with 250 cases being sent to the ICU.

Three new deaths were reported in Kootenai County, bringing the statewide death toll from the pandemic to 196 people.

Recoveries increased again, with 7,146 cases being presumed to have recovered.

The state and private labs have tested 183,034 people for COVID-19. With 19,882 confirmed cases in the state, the positivity rate for testing since the pandemic began is 10.9%.

