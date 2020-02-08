Idaho coronavirus latest: Gem State inches closer to 20,000 confirmed cases after over 350 were reported Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.
Facts:
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho. The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13, and was extended twice, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.
- The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.
- Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.
- Recoveries are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
Saturday, August 1
5:31 p.m. - Idaho adds over 350 cases, inches closer to 20,000 confirmed cases
The Department of Health and Welfare reported 379 confirmed cases and seven probable cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 21,114. Out of that, 19,882 cases are confirmed.
Since the pandemic began, 856 people have been hospitalized, with 250 cases being sent to the ICU.
Three new deaths were reported in Kootenai County, bringing the statewide death toll from the pandemic to 196 people.
Recoveries increased again, with 7,146 cases being presumed to have recovered.
The state and private labs have tested 183,034 people for COVID-19. With 19,882 confirmed cases in the state, the positivity rate for testing since the pandemic began is 10.9%.
