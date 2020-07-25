x
Idaho coronavirus latest: 16,279 confirmed cases, 5,251 recovered, 144 deaths

Follow along as we track the latest live coronavirus updates.

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day. 

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage. 

Facts:

Saturday, July 25

In case you missed it:

Friday, July 24

7:32 p.m.- Idaho adds 509 new confirmed cases, about 200 new recoveries

After a delay in the state releasing new COVID-19 statistics, KTVB's coronavirus case tracking now shows the Gem State added 509 confirmed and 26 probable cases on Friday.

Idaho now has 5,251 recoveries, up from 5,008 reported on Thursday. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 144.

1:06 p.m.- Boise School District extends online registration deadline

Boise School District originally set the deadline to enroll students in online classes as July 31. However, the district tweeted on Friday that parents could enroll their students after the July 31 deadline by contacting your child's school.

