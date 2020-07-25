Idaho coronavirus latest: 16,279 confirmed cases, 5,251 recovered, 144 deaths

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.
Facts:
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho.The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13. and was extended once, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.
- The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.
- Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.
Saturday, July 25
In case you missed it:
- Doctors from both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's told KTVB they have capacity, but a surge could be coming in the next two to three weeks, which could affect staffing.
- Health districts continue to connect the dots of possible COVID-19 exposure through contact tracing.
- A Boise woman was refused service at a local restaurant after refusing to wear a mask, though she claimed to have an ADA Medical Exemption card.
- The Panhandle Health District voted on Thursday to require Idahoans to wear a mask in public spaces. The mandate passed in a 4-2 vote.
Friday, July 24
7:32 p.m.- Idaho adds 509 new confirmed cases, about 200 new recoveries
After a delay in the state releasing new COVID-19 statistics, KTVB's coronavirus case tracking now shows the Gem State added 509 confirmed and 26 probable cases on Friday.
Idaho now has 5,251 recoveries, up from 5,008 reported on Thursday. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 144.
1:06 p.m.- Boise School District extends online registration deadline
Boise School District originally set the deadline to enroll students in online classes as July 31. However, the district tweeted on Friday that parents could enroll their students after the July 31 deadline by contacting your child's school.
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: