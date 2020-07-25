Idaho coronavirus latest: 16,279 confirmed cases, 5,251 recovered, 144 deaths

Follow along as we track the latest live coronavirus updates.

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.

Saturday, July 25

Doctors from both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's told KTVB they have capacity, but a surge could be coming in the next two to three weeks, which could affect staffing.

Health districts continue to connect the dots of possible COVID-19 exposure through contact tracing.

A Boise woman was refused service at a local restaurant after refusing to wear a mask, though she claimed to have an ADA Medical Exemption card.

The Panhandle Health District voted on Thursday to require Idahoans to wear a mask in public spaces. The mandate passed in a 4-2 vote.

Friday, July 24

7:32 p.m.- Idaho adds 509 new confirmed cases, about 200 new recoveries

After a delay in the state releasing new COVID-19 statistics, KTVB's coronavirus case tracking now shows the Gem State added 509 confirmed and 26 probable cases on Friday.

Idaho now has 5,251 recoveries, up from 5,008 reported on Thursday. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 144.

1:06 p.m.- Boise School District extends online registration deadline

Boise School District originally set the deadline to enroll students in online classes as July 31. However, the district tweeted on Friday that parents could enroll their students after the July 31 deadline by contacting your child's school.

Attention parents/guardians: Are you wondering if you can enroll your child in Boise Online School after the registration deadline passes on July 31? Yes, you can. Simply contact your school to do so. https://t.co/lIOFoCoXy7 #EverythingsPossibleBSD #BSDPride — Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) July 24, 2020

