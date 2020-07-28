Treefort launches crowdfunding effort for 2021 festival

"Like many organizations and events, the pandemic has put Treefort Music Fest in a difficult financial situation," festival organizers wrote.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Festival has launched a crowdfunding platform aimed at raising money for the event in September 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on in Idaho.

Treefort, originally planned for March 2020, was pushed back to September over coronavirus concerns, then postponed again to September 2021 after organizers decided that it was not safe to hold the large festival this year.

"Like many organizations and events, the pandemic has put Treefort Music Fest in a difficult financial situation," festival organizers wrote in a blog post. "Treefort intends to return in 2021, but cannot do so without help from its community."

Beginning on Friday, fans of the five-day festival will have a chance to become "part-owners" of the event by donating money to help keep Treefort afloat.

Those who contribute $100 or more will get perks including early access to tickets, recognition online and custom merchandise, according to organizers.

"We've reached a crossroads that requires a new approach, and rather than involving traditional private equity or other large investors, we've chosen to give our fans an opportunity to invest in the fest — because y'all have helped build this entire Treefort experience since day one," said Treefort Marketing Director Megan Stoll. "We can't think of a better sustainable business model than for our festival to be owned by the community that critically shapes our culture."

Ticket prices for Treefort 2021 have gone up slightly. The new prices are listed below.

Early birds, locals-only: SOLD OUT

5-Day Discovery: $250 (available until the first artist announcement in March)

5-Day Treefort Pass: $270 (available March to September)

5-Day Bedhead: $290 (available September 1 until festival)

5-Day ZIPLINE: $420

5-Day U21: $150

Those who already purchased a ticket for the postponed 2020 festival will have the option to roll over their ticket to 2021, donate the ticket price back to the festival, transferring their ticket to a friend for 2021, or get a full refund.

Current ticket holders can make their selection starting August 3. Anyone who has not made a selection by Sept 23 will have their ticket rolled over to next year.