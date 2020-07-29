City of Nampa unveils Health Advisory Task Force

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling has created a Health Advisory Task Force that will focus on providing information from local health care providers in Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling has joined forces with the State of Idaho and Southwest District Health to create Nampa's Health Advisory Task Force.

The task force will work to provide Nampa residents with local information from local health care providers, as well as providing accurate data regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Kling said the task force will work with community members to communicate and support the community and to return Nampa's way of life to normal.

"The formation of the Health Advisory Task Force came out of our desire to create transparency around the reality of our local healthcare capacities," Kling said in a press release. "With this goal in mind, we will be working to provide relevant and timely information from Nampa healthcare companies to Nampa residents. It's going to take us all working together be become a safe and healthy community where people prosper."

The task force is led by Ed Castledine, CEO of Saltzer Health and Nampa resident. Castledine said the task force will work to reduce fear and anxiety surrounding the pandemic in the community by reporting timely data and encouraging community members to make wise decisions.

"The role of the committee is to listen to the community and respond with accurate information that helps people make decisions about COVID-19," Castledine said in a press release. "We hope to encourage businesses to open up and get people back to work. I am excited to help lead a group of people who love Nampa and want us to thrive as a community."

In addition to Mayor Kling and Castledine, members from Primary Health Medical Group, St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus will work on the task force.

The city of Nampa has already implemented several community outreach programs to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, such as urging the community to wear masks and holding weekly meetings to discuss health and wellness.

To learn more about the Health Advisory Task Force, visit the City of Nampa's website.

You can always view the statement from Mayor Debbie Kling here.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus