Walkthrough of the destruction at Idaho Youth Ranch’s warehouse

KTVB is getting a behind the scenes look of the aftermath of the destructive fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, KTVB had a behind the scenes look at the damage and the devastating loss the nonprofit Idaho Youth Ranch suffered from a massive structure fire at their outlet store and distribution center on July 18.

Idaho Youth Ranch managers do not have an exact figure, but said that the loss of donated clothing and household items is in the millions for their 24 statewide thrift stores.

While fire investigators ruled out a few potential causes of the fire, including fireworks, battery failure, smoking ash, electrical problems, operating equipment and incendiary, they ultimately ruled the cause as undetermined.

Boise Fire Department said that they could not pinpoint the cause because of the amount of water used to extinguish the fire and because they had to remove debris and items from the area where the fire started.

Doug Petcash: "We see the sprinklers going back here. Why are those still on?"

Scott Curtis, CEO of Idaho Youth Ranch: "Those have been left on. These 1,200 pound bales of clothing were all ready to be shipped and those created like fire briquettes from this thing. So, we've needed to keep making sure no other fires start out here."

Petcash: "How devastating is this? Have you even been able to calculate how much product you've lost?"

Curtis: "The first thing that impacts the devastation is we've had zero loss of life and no staff members injured as they evacuated. I keep repeating that because it really is an incredible part of this story. The financial devastation is pretty significant. We've lost all the materials out here that burned, but also the smoke because it entered our warehouse in thick clouds, it has actually made everything inside the warehouse not usable. So that years' worth of inventory I talked about is all lost."

Petcash: "Scott, all of this stuff looks pristine, but you've got to get rid of all of it?"

Curtis: "Yeah, the inspectors came through and tested it and they said all the materials have to go. We can't sell it."

Petcash: "How much is in here?"

Curtis: "From a volume standpoint, I can't tell you. But from a value standpoint, probably a couple million dollars."

Petcash: "It's sad that all of this is gone."

Curtis: "It is sad, and part of what's sad for us is one of the things we love about the Youth Ranch is so many of our communities trust us to reuse their goods. It keeps these goods out of the landfill. It offers them at low prices to people who need them, and people feel good having their stuff reused. So, we really feel terrible, and we know people are going to help us build it back up. But also, I think it really educates the community on how much their goods are valued and how many ways we have to re-use them."

Petcash: "What is the plan for this location?"

Curtis: "Great question. First thing is the disaster removal. It's the removal of all the material you see that's been burned and all of the removal inside of the buildings. Then there's another inspection of all the facilities to make sure that all of the buildings are structurally sound, and then we get to move to ‘how do we reopen this and rehab the buildings and also make some improvements for the future?’"

Idaho Youth Ranch’s individual thrift stores have remained open. Curtis said those stores will be able to start taking donations again on Sunday.

The Interfaith Sanctuary has offered the use of its new location on State Street as a temporary warehouse. Which Curtis said will also allow them to keep their staff fully employed.

The full tour of Idaho Youth Ranch’s facility and interview with Scott Curtis will be on this Sunday morning’s Viewpoint at 9 a.m.

