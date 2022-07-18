Fire breaks out in outlet yard of Idaho Youth Ranch

The fire was reported around 1:47 p.m. at 5465 W Irving Street, the location of the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse near I-184 and Curtis.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out in the outlet yard of the Idaho Youth Ranch Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:47 p.m. at 5465 W. Irving Street, the location of the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse. That's between Orchard Street and Curtis Road.

Boise Fire is responding to a large structure fire on W Irving street. Because of the advanced fire conditions fire crews are attacking the fire from the outside. More information will be available here. pic.twitter.com/CrMhSzGKFM — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) July 18, 2022

Boise Fire is fighting the fire on the outside of the building due to the "advanced fire conditions" of the structure fire. They are instructing the public and drivers to avoid the area.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Idaho Youth Ranch, Jeff Myers, said there are not many details at the moment.

Scott Curtis, the CEO of the Youth Ranch, said the fire appeared outside the building near a carport container and spread quickly. Staff were evacuated and are now standing by in a grassy field, waiting till it is clear.

The extent of the damages is currently unknown, although it has affected some of the donated goods.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Watch more Local News: