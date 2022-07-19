Moose Fire near Idaho-Montana border exhibiting 'extreme' behavior

The Moose Fire is located about 5 miles southwest of North Fork on both sides of the Salmon River.

SALMON, Idaho — A wildfire spotted Sunday on the Salmon-Challis National Forest remained uncontained Tuesday as forest officials elevated the fire danger level to Very High for the region.

About 190 firefighters are currently fighting the Moose Fire, which has burned an estimated 12,283 acres of grass, brush and timber -- primarily dead and downed fuels -- about 5 miles southwest of North Fork in Lemhi County. The cause has not been determined. "Extreme fire behavior" such as uphill runs, short crown runs and long-range spotting has been reported.

On Tuesday morning, the fire was burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. Fire managers said it still had the potential to reach the Highway 93 corridor. A pilot car has been escorting drivers through the area in the morning and when fire behavior allows. Private landowners and forest users are asked to be aware of the potential fire activity and avoid the area if possible.

The fire is affecting access to Highway 93 from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River take-out at Cache Bar Boat Ramp and the Main Salmon River launch site at the Corn Creek Boat Ramp.

Firefighting crews have implemented point protection and, on Monday, conducted a burnout behind the North Fork Ranger Station. Very dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon for the entire area.

Firefighting resources deployed to the Moose Fire include four Type I crews, three Type II crews, seven engine crews and three helicopters under a Type III Incident Commander. A Type I Incident Management Team has been ordered and was scheduled to brief with forest officials Tuesday.