Get KTVB+ live streaming on demand in your living room with Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Watching your favorite KTVB programming is easier than ever with the free KTVB+ app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Credit: KTVB

BOISE, Idaho — You asked for more access to local news, weather and more at home, and we listened!

Now, watching KTVB Idaho's Newschannel 7 is easier than ever with the KTVB+ app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Easily find live newscasts and local programs, access top videos and stream breaking news on your schedule.

Get the free KTVB+ app today:

Credit: KTVB

On Amazon Fire TV:

  • Search 'KTVB'
  • Click 'Get' to download

On Roku: 

  • Search 'KTVB'
  • Click 'Add Channel' button to download

You can also stream on-the-go with the KTVB News mobile app.

You can check our latest newscast schedule by visiting the TV listings section here.

You can also watch live newscasts and video on demand right here on our Watch page.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at news@ktvb.com.

Download the KTVB News app here to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips

Watch KTVB Headlines on Demand on our YouTube page here.

