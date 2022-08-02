Idaho Youth Ranch supported by Interfaith Sanctuary after structure fire

Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building as a temporary distribution center to Idaho Youth Ranch in order to maintain operations after the fire on July 18.

BOISE, Idaho — After a massive 3-alarm structure fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18, Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building on State Street as a temporary distribution center.

While the outlet store was destroyed in the fire, the distribution center, where staff sort and tag donations, was also put out of commission due to the potentially toxic smoke. Without a designated distribution center, Idaho Youth Ranch stores in the Treasure Valley have not been able to take any more donations.

"The response by the community to this devastating fire has truly been humbling,” said Scott Curtis, the CEO for Idaho Youth Ranch. “The love and passion the community has for Idaho Youth Ranch brings joy to our hearts in the midst of this difficult time."

With Interfaith Sanctuary volunteering their building on State Street, the former Salvation Army, Idaho Youth Ranch will be able to maintain operations and keep staff employed.

"This will allow us to keep our staff fully employed. We can begin accepting donated goods again in our Treasure Valley stores, now that they'll be able to be processed and sorted, then shipped back out to our stores for sale," Curtis said. "The temporary distribution center will be operating during our normal business hours doing this important behind-the-scenes work. We will not be having a retail store, nor will we be accepting donations at this location."

Idaho Youth Ranch and Interfaith Sanctuary have collaborated on several projects over the years, including a recent effort to provide a safe place for family youth housed by Interfaith Sanctuary to learn during shutdowns caused by the pandemic.

"We are happy to help Idaho Youth Ranch during their time of need with our building on State Street in Boise. There are many great nonprofit organizations in the Treasure Valley, and when we work together and help each other out, it makes our community stronger," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, Executive Director at Interfaith Sanctuary.

"We are so grateful for our strong relationship with Interfaith Sanctuary and their willingness to reach out and help us continue our mission,” Curtis said.

For more information and to financially assist Idaho Youth Ranch’s recovery, click HERE.

Watch more Local News: