Abortion laws up for hearing Wednesday in Idaho Supreme Court

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. Court will determine if a trigger ban will take effect and if a stay on the state's Texas-style "heartbeat" law will remain in place.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Planned Parenthood has filed a total of three lawsuits against the State of Idaho over laws that would prohibit most abortions in the state. Arguments related to two of those lawsuits take place Wednesday morning in the Idaho Supreme Court.

The hearing will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and the KTVB+ app for Roku and Amazon Fire.

The first lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood challenges SB 1309, which the court has put on hold while the lawsuit is pending and which allows relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue doctors for minimum $20,000 damages. The second challenges Idaho’s “trigger law,” which will make all abortion a felony in Idaho, with just three narrow exceptions, starting in late August, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. That second lawsuit claims the trigger law violates the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act.

The three key questions the court wants explored:

• Should the court put both laws on hold while the two cases are pending?

• Should the two cases be consolidated into a single one?

• Should either or both of the cases be transferred down to the district court level for trial before being taken up by the high court?

A third lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood on July 25, which declares the six-week abortion ban, HB 366, that passed the legislature in 2021 is also unconstitutional. It is also known as the Fetal Heartbeat Protection Act, which SB 1309 amended.

The six-week ban criminalizes the performance of an abortion after a “fetal heartbeat” has been detected, which lawmakers cited as six weeks. This established a different type of trigger law, which would make the ban go into effect in Idaho if a similar law was upheld by a higher court in another state.

This happened in Georgia on July 20. The state's law banning abortion after six weeks from 2019 is now able to take effect after a federal court of appeals upheld the ban.

Planned Parenthood again cited the six-week ban as unconstitutional.

If the trigger ban is upheld, the six-week ban becomes moot.

Alexandra Duggan is at the Idaho Supreme Court to cover the hearing for KTVB. Live updates are posted below.

11:05 a.m.: Intervening attorney Monte Stewart (for Idaho Legislature): If the stay is held, it is "perpetuating the Roe-Casey abortion regime" in Idaho.

10:49 a.m.: Larrondo said we have to look at the framers of the Constitution's original intent -- abortion was illegal so there would be "no way" they would enshrine it as a fundamental right.

10:40 a.m.: Larrondo is citing good faith judgment in medical judgment as a reason the law is not vague. "Not every word needs to be defined," she says.

10:39 a.m.: Megan Larrondo, representing the state, is up now for her arguments. She is saying the law is not vague since the option to provide the abortion is up to the discretion of the healthcare provider.

OK, so Justices are asking about medical professionals determining the health of a pregnant person and saying they may need expert testimony for that. Schoenfield says they don't object to return it to district court if that is what is necessary — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 3, 2022

10:29 a.m.: Moeller said there are scientific citations in the petition and that the court cannot weigh that because Schoenfield laid out that this is based on law, not fact of the matter.

Bevan asked if there is urgency to put a stay on the case. Schoenfield said he doesn't know if there is any urgency — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 3, 2022

10:23 a.m.: Schoenfield said high courts have already identified a right to privacy (and abortion) and in Idaho. Moeller said that abortion was federally identified in the Constitution but not in Idaho, as it has always been illegal before Roe.

Justice Greg Moeller asked about the vagueness of the law, saying some laws are vague and are enforceable through other mechanisms and its not unusual a statute doesnt lay out all the specifications — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 3, 2022

Going back and forth about which ban supersedes which — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 3, 2022

10:15 a.m.: Alan Schoenfield is arguing for Planned Parenthood. He begins by saying the law is vague and no one will know how specific or substantive the risk of death must be to provide an abortion.

10:07 a.m.: Justices take their seats on the bench. Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan speaking.

10:05 a.m.: Justices have not yet entered the courtroom.

9:52 a.m.: We are in the courtroom now.

REMINDER: ISC hearing two lawsuits:

1) refers to Senate Bill 1385 - Idaho’s “trigger law” set to take effect Aug 25

2) refers to Senate Bill 1309 - known as the “heartbeat law,” can be implemented if stay is lifted — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 3, 2022

9:16 a.m.: There is also a Planned Parenthood rally planned for 9:30 a.m.

TODAY AT 10AM: Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments to pause Idaho’s trigger abortion ban. Two lawsuits will be heard this morning.



I’m here on the court steps right now. I see about 5 ISP officers waiting beside me. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 3, 2022

Watch more Idaho politics: