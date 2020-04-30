Parade brings joy to retirement communities

A caravan of decorated cars, vans and trucks visited nine retirement and assisted living facilities.

BOISE, Idaho — A touching way to bring joy to people living in retirement communities on Wednesday.

More than a dozen local health organizations from across the Treasure Valley came together to make this happen.

Their goal was to bring joy to the residents and show support for their caregivers. They succeeded!

