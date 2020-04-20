Idaho Gives: How you can help

The charitable giving event runs for two weeks from April 23 to May 7.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's biggest day of giving has been expanded to two weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of Idaho Gives say nearly 600 nonprofits across the state have signed up again to participate in 2020.

Last year, more 11,800 donors raised about $1.89 million for 589 Idaho nonprofits during Idaho Gives.

The Idaho Nonprofit Center organizes the statewide effort.

Summer DuPree, project manager with the Idaho Nonprofit Center, said they are not focused on a monetary goal, instead this year's goal is to reach as many donors as possible.

She says the campaign will be different this year with no in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. But she is excited about the opportunity to highlight the nonprofits and engage with donors.

"Especially now more than ever Idaho we need your support," DuPree.

Because of the pandemic, Idaho nonprofits are under an increased financial burden this year.

DuPree says they are getting the word out through the news media and social media.

Idaho Gives begins at midnight MDT on April 23 and will continue for two full weeks, ending on May 7th.

Donations will be accepted online at IdahoGives.org or by phone at 1-877-ID-Gives, M-F, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the two weeks.

Donors, supporters and nonprofits are encouraged to post photos and talk about their favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

Idaho Gives will include prize drawings, virtual events, and a large social media presence.

A variety of community partners help fund the Idaho Gives award pool. These prizes will be given to nonprofits throughout the day and give donors an opportunity for their donations to have an even greater impact.

First Donation Prize - $1,000

Choose your nonprofit and give early and you could help them win an extra $1,000. The organization that receives the first online/verified donation at 12:00 a.m. MT on April 23, 2020 will win. Prize will be drawn at 5 p.m. MT. All sizes and regions are eligible.

A list of prizes and details about when they will be drawn can be found on the Idaho Gives Prize Page.

If you're not sure which nonprofit to donate to, you can read information about all of the groups online.

There is a minimum donation of $10 but there is no maximum.