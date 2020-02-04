Avimor community holds 'quarantine parade' to celebrate boy's 10th birthday

"He's not going to not have an amazing birthday," a family friend vowed. The boy's Eagle-area neighbors responded big time.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Boise native Ryker Wolf is like a lot of boys his age.

"He's into baseball. He's into football. He wanted to be a catcher because I caught all the way through college." said his father Luke Wolf.

In addition to postponing any and all of Ryker's normal extracurricular activities, Idaho's current stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus nearly wiped out another important event -- his 10th birthday party.

"We invited some of his baseball teammates up," explained the elder Wolf. "We were going to do home run derby in the park, we were going to play pickleball, we were going to play basketball.

"My wife and I kind of anticipated that we wouldn't have his buddies up because of the current situation, though," Wolf continued, "so we just tried to make lemonade out of lemons."

The Wolf Family started to brainstorm. They called their close friends, the Poore family, who immediately contributed a creative idea.

"Travis and I played high school baseball against each other here in the Valley," Wolf explained. "He's been one of my closest friends since 1995.

"His amazing wife, Carla, said, 'no, we're going to do something for this kid, he's not going to not have an amazing birthday," Wolf continued. "She and my wife, Alyssa, then started organizing and sending out social media posts, and Carla said, 'we're going to throw a parade for this kid.'"

The Avimor Facebook Community page quickly responded, and just like that, Ryker's 10th birthday party was back on track.

On Sunday afternoon, a parade of more than 30 cars drove by the Wolf house, honking their horns and showing their love while respecting the current social-distancing order.

"We snuck him outside, put a blindfold on him and sat him down," Wolf recounted. "When the cars started coming, we took the blindfold off and there it was."

Needless to say, it was the best part of Ryker's birthday.

"I was just sad because I wasn't going to have friends over," said the birthday boy. "I was very surprised."

"I can tell you, I bawled," said the elder Wolf. "My wife cried, my mom cried, my dad cried.

"There's good in all situations. Simple acts of kinds are what keeps mankind going. It's what makes us pure."