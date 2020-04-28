Wilder couple marks 74th anniversary in quarantine with family window visits

"This is why we stay home," the couple's granddaughter wrote.

WILDER, Idaho — A Wilder couple celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary last week as the statewide stay-at-home order conitnues.

Viewer Melynda Bish shared photos with KTVB of her grandparents, Houston and Nadine Garman, both 94.

"We went to visit them a few days ago, through their living room window & on the phone," Bish wrote. "They are just amazing people that have set great examples for our family and community."

The couple was able to visit with their family members while maintaining social distancing, by speaking to them on the phone while waving through their window.

The wedding anniversary isn't the only milestone the Garmans marked this month: April 15 also marked the 74th year since Houston Garman returned from serving in WWII.