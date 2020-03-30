Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 6 deaths, 342 cases, Boise Target worker tests positive

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Monday, March 30

10:38 - Blaine County reaches 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases

New numbers from South Central District Health bring Blaine County's coronavirus case number to 130. The statewide total number of cases is 342, including 113 cases in Ada County. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

Sunday, March 29

9:30 p.m. -- Boise Target employee tests positive

An employee at the Target on Milwaukee Street has tested positive for coronavirus.

5:21 p.m. - More confirmed cases found across Idaho

State officials updated their data and announced there are now 113 cases in Ada County, 40 in Canyon County, and three total in Gem County. The statewide total as of 5:21 p.m. is 322. See more details in our map and timeline.

3:43 p.m. - Panhandle Health District now reports 26 confirmed cases in Kootenai County

11:36 a.m.- First coronavirus case in Owyhee County confirmed

Southwest District Health confirmed that an Owyhee County female in her 40s has tested positive for coronavirus. Additional information regarding the individual will not be released. See a breakdown of state cases by county in our interactive map.

7:27 a.m. - Boise COVID-19 case details

In case you missed it, we interviewed a healthy 23-year-old in Boise who tested positive for coronavirus. See the full story here.

“I was very surprised by how this virus affected me, being a young individual in good shape I very rarely get sick and when I do it tends to be very mild,” he said. “This was completely different I would say. I had a high fever and was bedridden for two days.”

Saturday, March 28

7:33 p.m. - West Ada School District announces start date for remote learning

The West Ada School District plans to have remote learning for all students begin on April 13. Teachers and staff will be back next week, depending on their assignment. While they're back, they'll be checking in with their students, plan for online and paper course work for students and join digital platforms to coordinate with fellow teachers and the district.

All remote learning will be a mixture of online resources, emails, and paper packets for students. Students will have the same course load as they did prior to school districts shutting down.

High school seniors who were on track to graduate will be able to graduate on time. See more resources, including free meals and help for parents with children at home, here.

5:10 p.m. - Idaho surpasses 260 cases after more confirmed cases found in Ada and Blaine counties

The state released its newest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Blaine County now has 114 cases. Ada County has 88 and Kootenai County has 13 confirmed cases.

The Department of Health and Welfare now reports there are 36 people hospitalized but doesn't know if 78 who were confirmed to have the coronavirus were.

3:01 p.m. - WCA can help with filing domestic violence and stalking protection orders

While the Ada County Courthouse has closed much of its services down, the Women's and Children's Alliance is offering to help people file protection orders. Their crisis center, located at 720 W. Washington Street in downtown Boise, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for walk-in and over the phone assistance with filing a protection order through video or phone order filing.

Their Court Advocacy team can also help with individual safety planning.

The WCA also has two hotlines that people can call - the domestic violence hotline is 208-343-7045 and the sexual assault hotline is 208-345-7273.

FACES of Hope Victim Center is also offering to help file protection orders online.

“We want people to know that our doors are open and that we are here to help," said WCA Executive Director Bea Black in a statement.

2:41 p.m. - Lemhi County sheriff urges people to stay home, don't travel there

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner is urging people to stay home and not to travel to Lemhi County for outdoor recreational activities. He emphasized that Gov. Little's order applies to non-essential travel, such as going outdoors for hiking, camping, etc.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest and its facilities are also closed to the public.

11:54 a.m.- Ada County confirms first death from COVID-19

Central District Health confirmed the first death in Ada County associated with coronavirus on Saturday. According to a press release from CDH, the individual was over 60-years-old with pre-existing health conditions. The individual also had lab-confirmed illnesses prior to their death.

11:44 a.m.- St. Alphonsus announces second testing site in Nampa.

The second St. Alphonsus coronavirus testing site is located at the Garrity Campus Clinic at 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way in Nampa, Idaho. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The outdoor testing site is offering to screen to those who are high-risk, while protecting patients from possible exposure, according to a press release.

