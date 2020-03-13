x
coronavirus

Map and timeline of Idaho confirmed coronavirus cases

Use our interactive map and tracker to see the COVID-19 spread in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — We're posting live updates to the coronavirus situation in Idaho (see the latest real-time updates here). 

Note: As we track the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, some local districts are releasing numbers before they are submitted to the state and appear on the state website. Some of those numbers might change if a positive case is determined to be an out of state resident - they will the be added to another state's total number of cases instead of Idaho. 

You can also scroll down to see a timeline tracking how many cases the state had since Idaho's first confirmed coronavirus case on March 13. 

Map of Idaho confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Mobile users, tap here if it doesn't load.


Timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho: 

Mobile users, tap here if it doesn't load. 

We are posting the newest Idaho coronavirus news on our live blog here. You can also visit KTVB.COM/coronavirus for our comprehensive coverage. 

WATCH: The below video explains 'flattening the curve' and why officials are taking expansive precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

WATCH: Washing your hands is one important way to prevent disease spread. Are you doing it correctly?

