Boise Target employee tests positive for the coronavirus

The employee is currently at home recovering but the company did not state if they were working prior to getting the positive test results.

BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Target on Milwaukee Street in Boise tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

Officials at Target did not state when the employee last worked at the store or what department they were in.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward," the company said in a statement to KTVB.

Target added that the employee is currently quarantined and is on paid sick leave.

"We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts," Target continued in their statement.

Officials did not state when or how the store was cleaned.

Gage Hanson, who works at the Idaho Statesman as a sports clerk and is a electronic salesman at that Target, told KTVB that store managers told all of the employees about a person testing positive but didn't say who it was.

Hanson added that employees were told that the employee last worked at the store on the weekend of March 21-22 and March 23. The positive test result came in on Thursday, he said.

He also tweeted about the situation on Sunday, where he said, "If one coworker has it, I’m sure a portion of the staff has it right now and just haven’t started showing symptoms. They are unknowingly spreading the virus because the staff has been kept in the dark as to who tested positive and how closely they worked with everyone."

KTVB has reached out to Target to clarify when the employee last worked at the store and when the store was cleaned. We will update this article when we receive more information.

