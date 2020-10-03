Interactive map: Idaho and U.S. 2020 presidential primary election results

See live updates for the U.S. and individual Idaho counties as Democratic and Republican presidential primary results come in on March 10.

While the Southern Idaho polls close at 8 p.m., the presidential results won't come in until after 9 p.m. because of Northern Idaho polls in Pacific Daylight Time, which will be open until 9 p.m. mountain time.

This year Democrats are joining Republicans, with both parties holding presidential primaries. The Democrats made the switch this year from holding caucuses as a way to pick a candidate.

In order to vote in the Republican Primary, a voter must be a registered Republican. The Constitution presidential primary is open to registered Constitutionalists and unaffiliated voters. The same goes for the Democratic presidential primary.

Once the partisan questions are answered, voters will receive their ballot. The Republican party has six candidates, including incumbent President Donald Trump. There are 17 candidates on the Democratic ballot, and the Constitution Party has six.

“One thing that people may be surprised to see, there are candidates who have bowed out of the races in the past couple weeks,” McGrane told KTVB earlier in March. “Those candidates’ names will still appear on the ballot.”

In addition to voting for presidential candidates on March 10, some voters will be asked to approve funding for local school districts. You can find a county-by-county breakdown of all school funding requests here.

Presidential primary Idaho results: See the latest results below after polls close.

