Idaho elections 2020: Where to vote and how to find election results

As the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, KTVB will have live election results that you can find here.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho voters can head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in Republican, Constitutional, and Democratic presidential primaries. Some voters will also be able to cast votes in school levies.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and KTVB will have live results as they come in at KTVB.COM.

If you have any questions about your polling locations, what will be on your ballot, or any other election questions, you can use our voter resource guide here to find out more.

Before heading to the polls, check out our complete list of school districts that have levies on the ballot in our Voter Guide.

To learn more about the March 10 and 19 primaries, click here for our Voter Guide on the primaries.

As soon as the polls close, go to our Election Results page (bookmark this as results will be coming in throughout Tuesday night).

We'll also have live election coverage on the KTVB NewsChannel 7 at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

