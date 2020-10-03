Live Idaho election results for March 2020 school levies

From Caldwell to Filer, voters headed to the polls to decide on 15 separate school levies.

On Tuesday, March 10, voters across Idaho headed to polls to cast their ballots in the presidential primaries. Some voters also had the chance to vote on supplemental levies or plant facilities levies.

In total, there were 15 levies on ballots across southern Idaho. Over $20 million in levies were decided on Tuesday.

Below is a county by county breakdown for each school levy that was voted on.

Under a proposed bill in the Idaho Legislature, districts may not have this supplemental levy option in the future. Caldwell Sen. Jim Rice is working on legislation that would raise the state sales tax to 7% and funnel most of the revenue to school districts. The bill would prevent districts from seeking future supplemental levies. Rice’s intentions for the bill is that, if passed by the Legislature, it would also need approval from Idaho voters.

Boise County

Basin School District (Idaho City)

Supplemental Levy

$450,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Canyon County

Caldwell School District

Supplemental Levy

$4,100,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Middleton School District

Supplemental Levy

$1,500,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Nampa School District

Supplemental Levy

$12,895,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Vallivue School District

Supplemental Levy

$4,500,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Cassia County

Cassia County Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$2,195,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

American Falls Joint School District

Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$3,881,045 over six years

Requires 55% majority to pass

Elmore County, Owyhee County and Jerome County

Glenns Ferry Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$325,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Jerome County

Valley School District

Supplemental Levy

$300,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools





Twin Falls County

Buhl Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$350,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Castleford Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$300,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Filer School District

Supplemental Levy

$500,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Hansen Joint School District

Plant Facility Levy

$200,000 per year, for five years

For maintaining, repairing, and improving school facilities and grounds

Kimberly School District

Supplemental Levy

$800,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Washington County

Weiser School District

Supplemental Levy

$350,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

