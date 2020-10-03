Live Idaho election results for March 2020 school levies

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video takes a look at Canyon County levies on the March 2020 ballot.
On Tuesday, March 10, voters across Idaho headed to polls to cast their ballots in the presidential primaries. Some voters also had the chance to vote on supplemental levies or plant facilities levies.
In total, there were 15 levies on ballots across southern Idaho. Over $20 million in levies were decided on Tuesday.
Below is a county by county breakdown for each school levy that was voted on.
KTVB will have live election results as the polls close at 8 p.m. For the presidential primary races, we'll also have an interactive results map.
Under a proposed bill in the Idaho Legislature, districts may not have this supplemental levy option in the future. Caldwell Sen. Jim Rice is working on legislation that would raise the state sales tax to 7% and funnel most of the revenue to school districts. The bill would prevent districts from seeking future supplemental levies. Rice’s intentions for the bill is that, if passed by the Legislature, it would also need approval from Idaho voters.
Boise County
Basin School District (Idaho City)
- Supplemental Levy
- $450,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Canyon County
Caldwell School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $4,100,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Middleton School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $1,500,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Nampa School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $12,895,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Vallivue School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $4,500,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Cassia County
Cassia County Joint School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $2,195,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
American Falls Joint School District
- Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $3,881,045 over six years
- Requires 55% majority to pass
Elmore County, Owyhee County and Jerome County
Glenns Ferry Joint School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $325,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Jerome County
Valley School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $300,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Twin Falls County
Buhl Joint School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $350,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Castleford Joint School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $300,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Filer School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $500,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Hansen Joint School District
- Plant Facility Levy
- $200,000 per year, for five years
- For maintaining, repairing, and improving school facilities and grounds
Kimberly School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $800,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Washington County
Weiser School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $350,000 per year, for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Watch more Idaho politics:
See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist: