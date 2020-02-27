Voter Guide: March 2020 school levies

For more information on voting in the presidential primaries, check out our Presidential Primary Voter Guide . For a look at all of our election-related stories, check out our Voter Guide page . You can also find a wealth of handy links - including voter registration information, polling place lookup, and more - on our Voter Resources page .

On Tuesday, March 10, voters across Idaho will go to the polls to select presidential candidates for their preferred parties. But some voters may see something else on their ballots as well.

Shall the Board of Trustees of Basin School District No. 72, Boise County, Idaho, be authorized to levy a renewal of a Supplemental Ler,y as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount ofFour Hundred Fifty Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($450,000.00) per year for two (2) years beginning July 1, 2020 ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District, as provided in the Resolution of the Board of Trustees of Basin School District No. 72, as adopted on December 17, 2019; which levy will result in an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed levy in the form of a tax of One Hundred Six and 65/100 Dollars ($106.65) per One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 139 (Vallivue), Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of up to four million five hundred thousand dollars ($4,500,000) each year for two years beginning fiscal year July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of paying the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 14, 2020?

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 131, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of twelve million eight hundred ninety five thousand and no/dollars ($12,895,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purposes of maintaining and operating the schools of the District to include the following: Maintaining current programs and services; maintaining certificated teaching positions; enhancing and updating technology and curriculum; providing additional support for activity, athletic, music and performing arts programs; providing for building maintenance, upgrades and repairs; providing for playground upgrades; providing for other operational costs; and providing for an annual independent audit to verify funds were spent as approved by voters; as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 17, 2019.

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy, as provided in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of one million five hundred thousand dollars ($1,500,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 13, 2020?

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 132, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as provided in Section 33-802 (3), Idaho Code, in the amount of four million on hundred thousand dollars ($4,100,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on January 13, 2020?

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 381 (American Falls), Power and Cassia Counties, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of the District, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy for six (6) years in the respective amounts set forth below, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and continuing each year through fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, for the purposes of financing construction, furnishing and equipping of schools and/or the improvement to any existing building for the District including, but not limited to, all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and equipment necessary to maintain said buildings and facilities; all as provided in the Resolution of the District's Board of Trustees adopted January 14, 2020?

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 151, Cassia, Oneida and Twin Falls Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of two million one hundred ninety-five thousand dollars ($2,195,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 19, 2019?

Shall the Board of Trustees of Glenns Ferry Joint School District #192, Elmore & Owyhee Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of $325,000 (Three Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars) each year for a period of two (2) years for a total of $650,000 (Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars) commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022 for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of operating the schools of the district as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Glenns Ferry Joint School District #192 adopted on January 8, 2020?

Shall the Board of Trustees of Valley School District #262 Jerome County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), in the amount of $300,000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Dollars) each year for two years for a total of $600,000 (Six Hundred Thousand Dollars and no/100 Cents), for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2022. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy in the form of tax of $112.99 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

Chapter seven : TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Buhl Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$350,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 412, Twin Falls and Gooding Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of three hundred and fifty thousand and no/ dollars ($350,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 16, 2019.

Castleford Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$300,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 417 Twin Falls and Owyhee Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law, in the amount of $300,000.00, three hundred thousand dollars per year for two (2) years, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022?

Filer School District

Supplemental Levy

$500,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 413, Twin Falls County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of five hundred thousand and no/ dollars ($500,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on December 10, 2019.

Hansen Joint School District

Plant Facility Levy

$200,000 per year, for five years

For maintaining, repairing, and improving school facilities and grounds

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Hansen School District No. 415, Twin Falls County, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a plant facility levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-804, 33-804A, and 34-1401 Idaho Code for the amount of $200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand dollars) each year for five (5) years for a total of $1,000,000.00 (One Million dollars). If approved the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed levy, would be $120 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The purpose of the School Plant Facilities Fund Levy is to maintain, repair, and improve school facilities and grounds including but not limited to: renovation of the west wing of the elementary; maintain, remodel or repair any existing lighting, heating, cooling, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances; maintenance of parking lots and transportation needs as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Hansen School District No. 415 adopted on December 16, 2019. This will replace the existing School Plant Facility Levy in the amount of $100,000 per year that was passed in 2016 for five (5) years, but if this fails the Levy of 2016 will remain valid for $100,000 per year until 2021.

Kimberly School District

Supplemental Levy

$800,000 per year, for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question: