x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

politics

Is Idaho turning a little blue? Primary might provide clues

Idaho's presidential primary on Tuesday could give an indication of the political leanings of all the newcomers to the state.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses Idaho's preparation for it's first Democratic presidential primary election.

(AP) — Idaho's upcoming presidential primary could give an indication of the political leanings of all of its newcomers. 

The deeply conservative state last year was the nation's fastest-growing. Close to 37,000 new residents boosted Idaho's population to about 1.8 million. 

Democrats will use a primary for the first time on Tuesday after picking Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton at a caucus in 2016. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the Republican primary, or the state in the November general election. 

Still, officials say switching to a primary this year could significantly increase the number of Democratic participants, and play a role in the outcome. 

RELATED: One more victory: Biden wins most Super Tuesday delegates

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren will not attend gala in Boise on Saturday

RELATED: What is next after Super Tuesday?

Watch more Idaho politics:

See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist: