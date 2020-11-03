Biden wins Idaho Democratic presidential primary

Bernie Sanders came in second in what was a close race between the two Democratic front-runners.

BOISE, Idaho — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won Idaho's primary, claiming a seven-point lead over fellow front-runner Bernie Sanders.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Biden had received 49% of the vote, while Sanders got 42%, according to the Associated Press. If the margin between the candidates remains the same, Idaho's 20 pledged delegates will be split between the two with Biden getting 11 and Sanders getting nine.

Elizabeth Warren, who suspended her campaign last week, came in third with 3% of the vote. Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg, also no longer active candidates, round out the top five with a combined 3% of the vote.

Besides Biden and Sanders, the only other candidate still the race is Tulsi Gabbard, who picked up just 1% of the vote.

In Idaho's Republican primary, incumbent President Donald Trump was declared the winner just minutes after the polls closed Tuesday night. With 94% of the vote, he claimed all 32 of the state's GOP pledged delegates.

Idaho was one of six states to hold presidential primaries on Tuesday. In addition to winning Idaho, Biden was also the projected winner in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi.

Results were still being tallied in Washington and North Dakota late Tuesday night.